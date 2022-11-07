Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Democrats Flip State Senate Held by Republicans for 40 Years
Democrats have flipped the Michigan state senate, which had been held by Republicans for almost 40 years. All 38 seats in the upper chamber of the Michigan Legislature were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Democrats have not controlled the Michigan Senate since the early 1980s, but political district maps...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Contrasting pictures from Lauren Boebert's election party have begun to circulate on Twitter as Colorado citizens' votes are counted. Republican candidate Boebert is facing the Democrats' Adam Frisch to be a Colorado representative in a race that has proven to be closer than expected. Keith Edwards, who is a Democratic...
Elite Daily
Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All
The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by WVDNR
According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal.
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ Senate hopes grow as vote count edges forward – live
Democrat Mark Kelly appears close to re-election in Arizona, with Nevada still up in the air and Georgia going to a runoff vote
Comments / 0