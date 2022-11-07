ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Money Jake Talks His Rising Rap Career, Upcoming Moves & More With Hustleman Fatz [WATCH HERE]

By Airiel Sharice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nz4if_0j22SpWP00

#Baltimore’s own #MoneyJake sat down with 92Q’s Hustleman Fatz to share what life has been like as a rising artist, what’s next for his career, and more!

Check out the full interview below:

