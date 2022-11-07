Read full article on original website
Development of new education facilities focuses on flexibility, safety
In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Arizona charted a new course to diversify its economy, attracting businesses in the semiconductor, electric vehicle and advanced manufacturing industries. These investments will provide jobs for locals but will also bring new families — and students — to the Grand Canyon State. Fred Bueler, vice president at Chasse Building Team, says that the southwest, northwest and southeast reaches of Greater Phoenix are experiencing the highest rates of growth and seeing an influx of new education facilities coming out of the ground.
Why development of medical office buildings is booming
Maricopa County, the state’s largest by population and home to the capital, has long been a destination for those looking to escape frigid winters in search of sunnier climes. An increase in the number of residents drives higher demand for healthcare services, and one of the popular options to address these needs are medical office buildings (MOBs). Phoenix has the eighth-largest MOB market in the U.S. totaling 21.4 million square feet, according to 42Floors.
Here are the 2022 Az Business Angels of the Year
Each year, Az Business Angels casts a spotlight on the nonprofits, business leaders, and organizations that are making the biggest impact on our communities. : Champions of Change: Nonprofit social services organizations of the year. : Nominations open for 2023 Champions of Change. “We want to engage the nonprofit leaders...
Camelot Homes partners with Honomobo for sales office
Trent Hancock, is a third-generation homebuilder at Camelot Homes. Over the past 50 years, his family has established a reputation for luxury, quality craftsmanship, and thoughtfully designed homes that have earned numerous awards and accolades. When Trent joined the family business in 2015, he wanted to bring a fresh perspective and explore new solutions and approaches. Replacing on-site community sales trailers with sleek a Honomobo modular detached home office is one of those innovations.
These 18 founders share how practicing gratitude helped their business mindset
Founders, does gratitude really transform your brain? How has practicing gratitude helped your business mindset?. To help you acknowledge the benefits of practicing gratitude in business, we asked founders and other thought leaders this question for their best strategies. From helping you develop a growth mindset to improving sleep quality, there are several ways that gratitude can transform your brain and in turn, improve your overall mindset to best run your business.
Here’s how transportation is the road to economic development wins
Dr. Emmet Brown (“Back to the Future”) may have once said, “Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.” But here in Arizona, not only do we need roads — we need expanded and improved roads. We also need rail and air transportation. And we need them all to support the deluge of economic development across the state. And, while the Grand Canyon State’s economic developers may not have a time-traveling DeLorean at their disposal, they do have the expertise to help forecast and prepare what’s needed for the roadways and railways ahead.
Nominations open for 2023 Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards
Nominations are open for the 2023 Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards, which honors the best in-house counsel and corporate legal teams in Arizona. “While maintaining a firm handle on the traditional functions of the legal department, the roles of in-house attorneys are expanding to handle complex issues such as regulation and compliance, data privacy and cybersecurity issues,” says AZ Big Media Editor in Chief Michael Gossie. “It’s a difficult, yet vital role that has a direct impact on every organization’s bottom line. And never has the role been more vital — or more challenging — than it’s been in 2022.”
Town Germann build-to-rent community breaks ground in Gilbert
Family Development and Mosaic today have announced the groundbreaking at Town Germann, a gated, build-to-rent community located in Gilbert, Arizona. The 14.5-acre property will consist of 209 luxury townhomes ranging from approximately 1,192 to 1,379. square feet with two- and three-bedrooms, 2 baths plus a powder room and two-car attached...
Large majority of Arizonans support desalination plant, according to poll
Following Arizona leaders approving a more than $1 billion investment into new water infrastructure, a new poll finds that Arizonans overwhelmingly support talks of a potential desalination plant. According to the poll by Alloy Analytics, 74% of likely voters in Arizona support the desalination plant efforts. “The support for a...
Students at Arizona charter schools score among U.S. leaders
Newly-released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), better known as the Nation’s Report Card, demonstrate continued strong performance among students attending Arizona charter schools. Overall, Arizona district and charter students scored at approximately the national average among 4th and 8th graders in the NAEP testing areas...
Real Estate Pulse: Ben Gottlieb talks legal issues to watch in 2023
Ben Gottlieb, one of the most successful real estate attorneys in the Valley and founder of Gottlieb Law, says there are plenty of things buyers and sellers and developers should keep their eyes on heading into 2023. “We are in an interesting, evolving real estate dynamic right now,” Gottlieb says....
Avondale Commons mixed-use development will break ground
A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. to mark the commencement of construction on Avondale Commons, an Overland Group, Inc. project. This exciting new Class-A mixed-use project will include a new 320-unit four-story multifamily development, five retail pads, three medical office buildings, and a 96 room IHG branded hotel-Atwell Suites.
Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley brings 1.3M SF to North Valley
In the Deer Valley area of North Phoenix, Mack Real Estate Group (MREG) is building a new industrial park approximately 10 minutes away from what will be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) manufacturing facility. The Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley has broken ground on approximately 1.3 million square feet of speculative warehouse space, with the capacity to build in excess of 3 million square feet across three noncontiguous sites.
Newmark sells Cobblestone Apartments near TSMC project
Newmark announced it has arranged the sale of Cobblestone Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily community located in Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Chris Canter and Brett Polachek and Executive Managing Director Brad Goff represented the seller, Sharo Khastoo, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. : Intel’s $20 billion Arizona...
Fiesta Bowl Friday with Davina Seville
In 1971, nine local business leaders gained approval from the NCAA on the idea of an Arizona-based college football bowl game to enhance the stature of the state. Today, that game is the iconic Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. This year, the game will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at State Farm Stadium and serve as a College Football Playoff Semifinal Game. The winner will go on to the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9, 2023.
Phoenix Country Club continues to evolve ahead of Schwab Cup
Lush greens, breathtaking views and a historic, competitive course are a few advantages that venerable Phoenix Country Club provides to its members and the PGA Tour Champions finale, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The club will host the season-ending event for the world’s leading golf tour for men 50 and...
How Antique Sugar vintage clothing store protects environment
A vintage store in Downtown Phoenix encourages people to express themselves through their clothing while also reducing fast fashion waste. Antique Sugar is a vintage clothing store located in Downtown Phoenix off of 2nd Street. According to the website, the store “offers an astonishing, ever-revolving selection of curated, authentic vintage...
