Read full article on original website
Related
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
RRC send off is this afternoon, school two hours late Friday
Red Rock Central High School will have a send-off pep fest for the Falcon football team this afternoon and has adjusted its schedule due to tonight’s Class Nine-Man state football playoffs. Classes at RRC will dismiss at 1:05 p.m. today and a pep fest will be held at 1:15...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 10
With three games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now bowl-eligible after securing their sixth win against Nebraska, improving their record to 6-3. Now we can finally turn our attention to bowl predictions!. A lot can happen in the next three weeks, so take...
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
froggyweb.com
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
annandaleadvocate.com
Diedrick wins county commissioner seat, other election results
Tina Diedrick, Annandale, defeated Terry Strege, Buffalo, in the Wright County Commisioner District 1 General Election race Tuesday, Nov. 8. Diedrick received 6,520 votes to Strege’s 5,013. District 1 includes Albion Township, Corinna Township, Southside Township, Chatham Township, Annandale, South Haven, Buffalo precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Buffalo Township. There were no contested races for Annandale City Council or the Annandale School Board. Annandale Mayor Shelly Jonas won re-election to a two-year term, and council members Corey Czycalla and Tina Honsey also won re-election. Jonas got 1,139 votes, Czycalla got 963 and Honsey garnered 939. There were 20 write in votes in the mayor’s race and 19 in the council race. For school board, Jennifer Mealey, Melissa Muehring-Paulson, and Gena Jacobson won re-election to four year seats. Muehring-Paulson got 3,364 votes, Mealey 3,218 and Jacobson 3,039. There were 114 write-in votes. In South Haven, where voting was by mail, Mayor Norm Bodeker was re-elected with 25 votes. There were 13 write-in votes. Sharalyn Babbitt was also re-elected, as were council members Dustin Nicka and Kaila Nicka. Babbitt had 27 votes to three write-ins, and Dustin Nicka got 30 votes, Kaila 31, and there were seven write-ins. In the State Senate in District 29, which includes the Annandale-South Haven area, incumbent Republican Bruce Anderson, Buffalo, easily defeated Democrat Chris Brazelton of Delano. Anderson got 26,505 votes to Brazelton’s 12,422. In the State House of Representatives District 29A, incumbent Joe McDonald, Delano, defeated Democrat Sheri Leyda, Delano. McDonald got 14,798 votes to Leyda’s 6,115. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer ran unopposed for his second term and was re-elected, and county attorney Brian Lutes, who was also elected to a four year term. See next week’s Advocate for more election coverage.
Teen girl becomes 'superhero' to farmer struck by medical crisis at harvest time
WILMONT, Minn. — Step aside Superman and Wonder Woman. Abi Reetz is vying for your title. “She is a superhero to me,” Steve Brake says about his 17-year-old next-door neighbor. Last fall, Abi leaped to help when the 63-year-old Nobles County farmer found himself in the hospital –...
KEYC
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen
Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
Comments / 0