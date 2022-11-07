Read full article on original website
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Democrats’ midterms performance shows how Trump – and his imitators – can be beaten | Jonathan Freedland
Joe Biden’s party abandoned timidity and neutered the Republican right. Labour should take heed, says Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kherson ‘never gave up’ as Ukrainian troops reach city centre
President Zelenskiy hails ‘historic day’ and promises ‘Ukraine will come to all its people’
Biden administration closes student loan handout applications after court ruling
The federal government's Student Aid debt forgiveness has ceased accepting applications after a federal judge in Texas deemed the program unconstitutional.
Locals celebrate as Ukrainian troops arrive in Kherson, could be turning point in war
Celebrations continued into the night Friday in the regional capital city of Kherson after Ukrainian troops arrived earlier in the day as the Russian military evacuated.
Ukraine's Zelensky says Kherson 'ours' after Russian retreat
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Kherson was "ours" after Russia announced the completion of its withdrawal from the regional capital, the only one Moscow captured in nearly nine months of fighting. Ukraine's parliament had published pictures of people carrying Ukrainian flags in the centre of Kherson, the capital of the eponymous region and close to the Black Sea.
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ Senate hopes grow as vote count edges forward – live
Democrat Mark Kelly appears close to re-election in Arizona, with Nevada still up in the air and Georgia going to a runoff vote
