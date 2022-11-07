Read full article on original website
Goff responds to Aaron Rodgers' shot at Lions: "We'll be that team"
Not only did the Packers lose, they now have as many losses this season as ‘that team:’ six. And they’ve lost five in a row for the first time since 2008.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer roughest loss of the season
An ugly season for the Green Bay Packers just continues to get worse for Aaron Rodgers and Co. With their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team dropped their fifth straight game for the first time since 2008. Their current losing streak began in London with a loss to the New York Giants and since then, many have called this season a closed case.
Lil Wayne suggests Aaron Rodgers 'don’t want to win' amid Packers' struggles
Lil Wayne expanded on his critical assessment of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Monday in an appearance on "Undisputed."
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Awful Injury Update On Defensive Star
The 2022 season has quickly spiraled out of control for the Green Bay Packers. They are on a five-game losing streak as they cannot figure out a way to stop the bleeding as their season looks to already be down the drain. Currently 3-6, the Packers have dug themselves a...
atozsports.com
ESPN says there’s a narrative that some in Green Bay Packers’ organization are unhappy about
It sounds like there might be some drama in the Green Bay Packers‘ organization and unsurprisingly it involves quarterback Aaron Rodgers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pointed out this week that some folks in Green Bay aren’t happy with the narrative that the Packers’ young wide receivers are to blame for the team’s offensive struggles this season.
Yardbarker
Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler suggests benching Aaron Rodgers
With the Green Bay Packers’ season trending in a downward direction, one former Packer suggested benching Aaron Rodgers. Before Week 1 started, ESPN had the Packers seeded sixth in their power rankings. Now, heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Green Bay is ranked 24th. After Green Bay’s five game losing streak, they now sit 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
Aidan Hutchinson’s mom had fun with Aaron Rodgers
Aidan Hutchinson had a big game over the weekend, and his mom had some fun with an opponent afterwards. Hutchinson recorded two tackles in his Detroit Lions’ 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. He also had his first career interception, which came on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Mike McCarthy’s biggest strength as HC highlighted by Aaron Rodgers
You can’t talk about a Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers showdown at Lambeau without reflecting on the relationship between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers. After all, there’s a special bond between two guys that won a Super Bowl together. In a recent interview with The Athletic by...
