ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Six Panhandle teams remain where they are in latest DCTF rankings

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fS6Ue_0j22Pov700

The latest release of Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school football rankings had six teams from the Panhandle included in the top 10 of their respective classes Monday.

Tascosa (9-1) stayed at No. 6 in the Class 5A Division I rankings following a 35-14 victory over district rival Lubbock Coronado last Thursday.

Bushland (9-1) stayed at No. 6 following an idle week.

FRIDAY REWIND: Highland Park is going to the high school football playoffs!

Canadian (8-2) remained steady at No. 4 in the Class 3A Division II rankings following a one-sided 77-0 win over Dimmitt.

Stratford (10-0) maintained its spot at No. 5 following a victory by forfeit over West Texas High.

Wellington (9-1) stayed at No. 3 in the Class 2A Division II rankings. The Skyrockets have outscored their five district opponents by a combined score of 254-14 after beating Clarendon 44-8 last week.

Happy (9-1) held at No. 5 in the Class 1A Six-Man Division I rankings following a 64-6 victory over Claude.

CLASS 6A — 1. Austin Westlake (10-0), 1; Galena Park North Shore (10-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (9-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (10-0), 4; 5. Katy (10-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (10-0), 6; 7. Spring Westfield (9-1), 7; 8. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 8; 9. Cibolo Steele (10-0), 9; 10. Prosper (9-1), 10; 11. Dripping Springs (9-1), 11; 12. Alvin Shadows Creek (10-0), 12; 13. DeSoto (8-2), 13; 14. San Antonio Brenan (9-1), 14; 15. Arlington Martin (9-1), 15; 16. Highland Park (10-0) 16; 17. Austin Vandegrift (9-1), 17; 18. Rockwell (9-1), 18; 19. North Crowley (10-0), 19; 20. Allen (7-3), 20; 21. New Caney (10-0), 21; 22. Round Rock (9-1), 22; 23. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (9-1), 23; 24. Cy Fair (9-1), 25; 25. Lewisville (9-1), NR.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I — 1. Longview (10-0), 1; 2. Mansfield Timberview (10-0), 2; 3. Aledo (8-2), 3; 4. Lancaster (8-2), 4; 5. Midlothian (10-0), 5; 6. Amarillo Tascosa (9-1), 6; 7. Frisco Reedy (10-0), 7; 8. PSJA North (10-0), 8; 9. Smithson Valley (9-1), 9; 10. College Station (8-2), 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II — 1. Argyle (10-0), 1; 2. Fort Bend Marshall (9-1), 2; 3. Liberty Hill (9-1), 3; 4. Grapevine (9-1), 4; 5. Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0), 5; 6. Midlothian Heritage (9-1), 6; 7. Alamo Heights (9-1), 7; 8. South Oak Cliff (7-3), 8; 9. Melissa (8-2), NR; 10. Austin LBJ (8-2), NR.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I — 1. China Spring (9-1), 1; 2. Corpus Christi Calallen (10-0), 2; 3. Boerne (10-0), 3; 4. Anna (10-0), 4; 5. Celina (9-1), 5; 6. Lumberton (9-1), 6; 7. Tyler Chapel Hill (8-2), 8; 8. Stephenville (8-2), NR; 9. Brownwood (8-2), 9; 10. El Campo Ricebirds (8-2), NR.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II — 1. Carthage (10-0), 1; 2. Gilmer (9-0), 2; 3. Cuero (9-1), 3; 4. Silsbee (10-0), 4; 5. Bellville (10-0), 5; 6. Wimberley (10-0), 6; 7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2), 7; 8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (8-2), 8; 9. Glen Rose (9-1), 9; 10. Aubrey (8-2), 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION I — 1. Franklin (10-0), 1; 2. Malakoff (9-1), 2; 3. Columbus (9-1), 3; 4. Shallowater (9-1), 4; 5. Llano (10-0) 5; 6. Bushland (9-1), 6; 7. Brock (6-4), 7; 8. Lorena (7-3), 8; 9. Pottsboro (9-1), 9; 10. West (9-1), 10.

CLASS 3A DIVISION II — 1. Gunter (10-0), 1; 2. Holliday (10-0), 2; 3. Newton (9-1), 3; 4. Canadian (8-2), 4; 5. Bells (8-2), 5; 6. West Rusk (8-2), 6; 7. Poth (9-1), 7; 8. Palmer (9-0), 8; 9. Lexington (10-0), 9; 10. Wall (9-1), 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I — 1. Timpson (10-0), 1; 2. Hawley (10-0), 2; 3. Crawford (10-0), 3; 4. Refugio (9-1), 4; 5. Stratford (10-0), 5; 6. Shiner (8-2), 6; 7. Tolar (10-0), 7; 8. Cisco (9-1), 8; 9. Centerville (8-2), 9; 10. Coleman (8-2), 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II — 1. Mart (10-0), 1; 2. Burton (9-0), 2; 3. Wellington (9-1), 3; 4. Wink (10-0), 4; 5. Chilton (10-0), 5; 6. Albany (8-2), 7; 7. Collinsville (9-1), 8; 8. Price Carlisle (10-0), 6; 9. Santo (9-1), 9; 10. Granger (8-2), 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION I — 1. Abbott (7-0), 1; 2. Westbrook (9-1), 2; 3. Jonesboro (9-1), 3; 4. Rankin (9-1), 4; 5. Happy (9-1), 5; 6. May (8-1-1), 6; 7. Irion County (9-0), 8; 8. Gordon (10-0), 9; 9. Medina (8-0), 10; 10. Garden City (7-2), 7.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II — 1. Benjamin (8-0), 1; 2. Cherokee (9-0), 2; 3. Balmorhea (8-1), 3; 4. Oglesby (9-0), 4; 5. Richland Springs (6-1), 5; 6. Loraine (9-1), 7; 7. Whitharral (9-1), 8; 8. Sanderson (8-0-1), 6; 9. Bluff Dale (9-1), 10; Rising Star (8-1), 9.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

The 11 Deadliest Roads In These East Texas Counties

As we approach the holiday season, there will be more people on the road and the chances of getting into an accident increases. One of the factors that contribute to this rise is drunk driving and with holiday parties on the way, that number will surely increase. A study done...
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KVUE

LIST: Veterans Day events honor vets across Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — People across the nation will honor those who have served the U.S. during Veterans Day. In Austin, people will line up on Congress Avenue for the 67th annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday. More than 100 entrants are expected to participate in this year's parade that will kick off at 9 a.m. at the South Congress Avenue bridge.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Votes are in & Texas Favorite Chicken Sandwich is....

SAN ANGELO- Tomorrow is National Fried Chicken Day and Texans have voted on their favorite chicken sandwich. According to the Fast-Food Fried Chicken Rankings, Raising Cane’s Chicken Sandwich is Texas’s favorite. Coming in second place is Chick-Fil-A and third is Popeyes. Nationally, Chick-Fil-A blew away the competition with 23 states agreeing they have the best. KFC came in a distant second with 11 states, Raising Cane’s is solidly in third with 8, Church’s Fried Chicken sits with New York, South Carolina, and Alabama. Kentucky and Oklahoma had to be different and chose Bojanles and…
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Most Popular Dog Breed in Texas is the Official State Dog Breed of Texas

I’ve said it hundreds of times and I will always believe that dogs make life better. Growing up I didn’t have many dogs as pets but as an adult I was able to experience the fun and unconditional love a dog can bring into your life, and I am so happy that my two dogs decided to rescue me. Although, I had no idea that the state of Texas has their own official state dog breed which is the Blue Lacy.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texans Love These 20 Things Almost as Much as They Love Their Mom

What's the best thing about living in Texas? Well, the short answer is "everything". I might be a little biased because, well, I am born and raised in Texas. The truth is, you don't even have to be from Texas to appreciate and enjoy the awesome things that the Lonestar state offers. But, if you are from Texas, you know these are some of the greatest things on the planet to enjoy.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34:   “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
TEXAS STATE
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy