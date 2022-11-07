Six Panhandle teams remain where they are in latest DCTF rankings
The latest release of Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school football rankings had six teams from the Panhandle included in the top 10 of their respective classes Monday.
Tascosa (9-1) stayed at No. 6 in the Class 5A Division I rankings following a 35-14 victory over district rival Lubbock Coronado last Thursday.
Bushland (9-1) stayed at No. 6 following an idle week.
Canadian (8-2) remained steady at No. 4 in the Class 3A Division II rankings following a one-sided 77-0 win over Dimmitt.
Stratford (10-0) maintained its spot at No. 5 following a victory by forfeit over West Texas High.
Wellington (9-1) stayed at No. 3 in the Class 2A Division II rankings. The Skyrockets have outscored their five district opponents by a combined score of 254-14 after beating Clarendon 44-8 last week.
Happy (9-1) held at No. 5 in the Class 1A Six-Man Division I rankings following a 64-6 victory over Claude.
CLASS 6A — 1. Austin Westlake (10-0), 1; Galena Park North Shore (10-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (9-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (10-0), 4; 5. Katy (10-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (10-0), 6; 7. Spring Westfield (9-1), 7; 8. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 8; 9. Cibolo Steele (10-0), 9; 10. Prosper (9-1), 10; 11. Dripping Springs (9-1), 11; 12. Alvin Shadows Creek (10-0), 12; 13. DeSoto (8-2), 13; 14. San Antonio Brenan (9-1), 14; 15. Arlington Martin (9-1), 15; 16. Highland Park (10-0) 16; 17. Austin Vandegrift (9-1), 17; 18. Rockwell (9-1), 18; 19. North Crowley (10-0), 19; 20. Allen (7-3), 20; 21. New Caney (10-0), 21; 22. Round Rock (9-1), 22; 23. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (9-1), 23; 24. Cy Fair (9-1), 25; 25. Lewisville (9-1), NR.
CLASS 5A DIVISION I — 1. Longview (10-0), 1; 2. Mansfield Timberview (10-0), 2; 3. Aledo (8-2), 3; 4. Lancaster (8-2), 4; 5. Midlothian (10-0), 5; 6. Amarillo Tascosa (9-1), 6; 7. Frisco Reedy (10-0), 7; 8. PSJA North (10-0), 8; 9. Smithson Valley (9-1), 9; 10. College Station (8-2), 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II — 1. Argyle (10-0), 1; 2. Fort Bend Marshall (9-1), 2; 3. Liberty Hill (9-1), 3; 4. Grapevine (9-1), 4; 5. Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0), 5; 6. Midlothian Heritage (9-1), 6; 7. Alamo Heights (9-1), 7; 8. South Oak Cliff (7-3), 8; 9. Melissa (8-2), NR; 10. Austin LBJ (8-2), NR.
CLASS 4A DIVISION I — 1. China Spring (9-1), 1; 2. Corpus Christi Calallen (10-0), 2; 3. Boerne (10-0), 3; 4. Anna (10-0), 4; 5. Celina (9-1), 5; 6. Lumberton (9-1), 6; 7. Tyler Chapel Hill (8-2), 8; 8. Stephenville (8-2), NR; 9. Brownwood (8-2), 9; 10. El Campo Ricebirds (8-2), NR.
CLASS 4A DIVISION II — 1. Carthage (10-0), 1; 2. Gilmer (9-0), 2; 3. Cuero (9-1), 3; 4. Silsbee (10-0), 4; 5. Bellville (10-0), 5; 6. Wimberley (10-0), 6; 7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2), 7; 8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (8-2), 8; 9. Glen Rose (9-1), 9; 10. Aubrey (8-2), 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I — 1. Franklin (10-0), 1; 2. Malakoff (9-1), 2; 3. Columbus (9-1), 3; 4. Shallowater (9-1), 4; 5. Llano (10-0) 5; 6. Bushland (9-1), 6; 7. Brock (6-4), 7; 8. Lorena (7-3), 8; 9. Pottsboro (9-1), 9; 10. West (9-1), 10.
CLASS 3A DIVISION II — 1. Gunter (10-0), 1; 2. Holliday (10-0), 2; 3. Newton (9-1), 3; 4. Canadian (8-2), 4; 5. Bells (8-2), 5; 6. West Rusk (8-2), 6; 7. Poth (9-1), 7; 8. Palmer (9-0), 8; 9. Lexington (10-0), 9; 10. Wall (9-1), 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I — 1. Timpson (10-0), 1; 2. Hawley (10-0), 2; 3. Crawford (10-0), 3; 4. Refugio (9-1), 4; 5. Stratford (10-0), 5; 6. Shiner (8-2), 6; 7. Tolar (10-0), 7; 8. Cisco (9-1), 8; 9. Centerville (8-2), 9; 10. Coleman (8-2), 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION II — 1. Mart (10-0), 1; 2. Burton (9-0), 2; 3. Wellington (9-1), 3; 4. Wink (10-0), 4; 5. Chilton (10-0), 5; 6. Albany (8-2), 7; 7. Collinsville (9-1), 8; 8. Price Carlisle (10-0), 6; 9. Santo (9-1), 9; 10. Granger (8-2), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION I — 1. Abbott (7-0), 1; 2. Westbrook (9-1), 2; 3. Jonesboro (9-1), 3; 4. Rankin (9-1), 4; 5. Happy (9-1), 5; 6. May (8-1-1), 6; 7. Irion County (9-0), 8; 8. Gordon (10-0), 9; 9. Medina (8-0), 10; 10. Garden City (7-2), 7.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II — 1. Benjamin (8-0), 1; 2. Cherokee (9-0), 2; 3. Balmorhea (8-1), 3; 4. Oglesby (9-0), 4; 5. Richland Springs (6-1), 5; 6. Loraine (9-1), 7; 7. Whitharral (9-1), 8; 8. Sanderson (8-0-1), 6; 9. Bluff Dale (9-1), 10; Rising Star (8-1), 9.
