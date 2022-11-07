State, local offices on ballot Tuesday

It’s Election Day in Texas and across the country with both state and local races on the ballot with voting locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting ended Friday with 14,545 casting ballots in Ector County.

Most races were either uncontested or decided during the March primary but a few will be decided today.

The Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 features Republican Bill Bowen and Democrat Gerardo Arzate. Bowen defeated Freddy Redmon and Dudley Graham during the Republican primary in March. Arzate ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in March In the commissioner Precinct 4 contest. Democrat Savannah Morales bested incumbent Armando Rodriguez during March’s primary. Morales faces Republican Billy Hall.

The elections that have unopposed candidates and are declared elected include Republican Kevin Sparks as State Senator for District 31; Republican Brooks Landgraf, State Representative for District 81; Republican W. Stacy Trotter as the justice in the 11th Court of Appeals; Republican Denn Whalen as the 70th District Judge.

Also, Republican Lori Ruiz-Crutcher as the 244th District Judge: Republican John Shrode as the 358th District Judge; Republican Dustin Fawcett as the Ector County Judge: Republican Brooke Hendricks as the County Court at Law; Republican Christopher Clark as the County Court at Law 2: Republican Lee McClendon as the Ector County Attorney; Republican Clarissa Webster as the Ector County District Clerk; Republican Jennifer Martin as the Ector County Clerk; Republican Cleopatra Callaway as the Ector County Treasurer; Republican Greg Simmons as the Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 2; Republican Terry Lange as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1; Republican Missi Walden as the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2; and Democrat Elizabeth Baeza for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4.

Notable statewide elections include the race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Commissioner of the General Land Office, Commissioner of Agriculture and Railroad Commissioner.

Also, the Ector County Utility District board of directors positions are on the ballot. Running are Tommy Ervin, Margaret Burton, Stephanie Shaw, Will Kappauf and Troy Walker.