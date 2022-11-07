ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson football assistant: 'I'm not gonna get on the negative train'

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 3 days ago
CLEMSON -- The majority of Clemson football fans aren’t thrilled with their team following Saturday night’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, but don’t try selling any negativity to Kyle Richardson.

“I’m not gonna get on the negative train,” Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator said Monday. “I know everybody’s upset, but we’re 8-1.

LOPSIDED LOSS:Why Clemson football's showing at Notre Dame may be Dabo Swinney's worst defeat

DOWNWARD TREND:Clemson football plummets in polls as it prepares to host red-hot Louisville

CLEMSON QUESTIONS:What bowl game is Clemson football headed to after what Dabo Swinney called 'ass-kicking'?

“Let me take my Clemson coaching hat off and put my Clemson fan hat on. Guess what? I’ve sat here and watched this press conference when we were 3-8. I’ve watched this press conference when we were dying to go play in the Tangerine Bowl – no offense to the Tangerine Bowl. We’ve got to keep things in perspective.”

While maintaining optimism, Richardson also didn’t exactly sugarcoat the Tigers’ performance in the second-worst loss to an unranked opponent in Coach Dabo Swinney’s 14 seasons.

“I’m upset with losing. I hate to lose,” Richardson said. “But we went to a Notre Dame team that guess what – they’ve got coaches, too. Guess what – they’ve got a lot of pride, too.

“We played in a tough stadium and we got beat. Go home and get back to work.”

There’s work to be done.

Clemson’s offense stalled and misfired repeatedly against the Fighting Irish and wound up with its lowest levels of production since a two-overtime loss at N.C. State on Sept. 25, 2021.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled for a second consecutive game, and he and backup Cade Klubnik both had costly interceptions that led to Notre Dame touchdowns.

Up next for Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is a game against resurgent Louisville (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

“Good, bad or ugly, we always walk in here ready to fix things,” Richardson said. “I’m not gonna get caught up in the narrative, and our players aren’t, either. And that’s our job as coaches, too – make sure our players understand the big picture.

“We’ve had these pockets of greatness; we’ve got to get it turned around.”

The Cannon School basketball team will have a game with Legacy Early College Prep on November 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
Greenville News

