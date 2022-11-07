ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California’s Central Valley could determine US House control. Election results so far

Control of the House of Representatives could come down to California. And it could take days — or weeks — to determine. Some of the nation’s tightest midterm races are in California’s Central Valley, a 280-mile purple stretch of fertile farmland in the middle of a left-leaning state. Overall, GOP candidates are faring well here, even in districts that have more registered Democrats than Republicans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Big bet to allow sports gambling in California is a bust

The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

California bans sale of flavored tobacco

CALIFORNIA - Voters passed Proposition 31 this general election. That bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers at in-person stores and vending machines statewide. This does not include hookah, tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars or loose-leaf tobacco. “If this is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodsafetynews.com

Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California

While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy