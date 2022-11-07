Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s Central Valley could determine US House control. Election results so far
Control of the House of Representatives could come down to California. And it could take days — or weeks — to determine. Some of the nation’s tightest midterm races are in California’s Central Valley, a 280-mile purple stretch of fertile farmland in the middle of a left-leaning state. Overall, GOP candidates are faring well here, even in districts that have more registered Democrats than Republicans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Gavin Newsom killed Prop 30, a California proposal to tax the rich for climate change
Proposition 30’s ultimate death can be traced back to Sept. 12, 2022: When an ad featuring Gov. Gavin Newsom first flashed onto the television screens of Californians across the state. That’s the view of political observers who say the governor’s public thrashing of the plan turned off voters who...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
For eight straight days this summer, farmers in far Northern California drained almost all of the water out of a river in defiance of the state’s drought regulations. The move infuriated environmentalists and salmon-dependent Native American tribes downstream. California now knows the cost of the farmers’ blatant defiance: Less...
Big bet to allow sports gambling in California is a bust
The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most […]
actionnewsnow.com
California bans sale of flavored tobacco
CALIFORNIA - Voters passed Proposition 31 this general election. That bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers at in-person stores and vending machines statewide. This does not include hookah, tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars or loose-leaf tobacco. “If this is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California should change fishing rules after hundreds of sturgeon die, scientists say
A dozen independent fish scientists are calling for urgent changes to sport fishing rules to save California’s largest freshwater fish after an unprecedented red tide this summer left hundreds of them dead in the estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep. The fish is the white sturgeon — an ancient species...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Third winter surge coming? California COVID-19 activity accelerates ahead of holiday season
COVID-19 infection and hospital numbers are starting to increase more sharply in California, as the winter months approach with another new batch of variants in circulation. The California Department of Public Health in a weekly update Thursday reported the daily case rate for coronavirus at 7.1 per 100,000, up 11% compared to last week.
Rural ranchers face $4,000 proposed fine for violating state drought order
The penalty is the maximum the ranchers — who pumped Shasta River water for eight days — could face under state law. It amounts to about $50 per rancher, which is no deterrent, ranchers and officials agree.
Kaiser Permanente nurses to hold two-day strike across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Nurses at more than 20 Kaiser Permanente medical facilities will be going on a two-day strike, the California Nurses Association said Thursday. According to the union, more than 21,000 nurses will go on strike on Nov. 21 and 22 to protest “workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing.” The union […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Winning Powerball ticket worth over $2 billion sold in California, state lottery says
One very, very lucky Powerball player in California just became an instant billionaire. Before taxes, that is. The lone winning ticket of the Powerball’s record-smashing $2.04 billion jackpot was bought at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Los Angeles County, the California Lottery announced Tuesday morning in social media posts.
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
Over 18 million Californians are waiting for stimulus payments
counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Have you not gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund yet?Well, the good news is you're not alone. You and approximately 17,999,999 taxpaying California residents haven’t either.
foodsafetynews.com
Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores
David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
SFGate
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California
While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
