Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Seton Hall routs Monmouth in Shaheen Holloway’s return
Tray Jackson posted 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, freshman Tae Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds
Girls Soccer: Non-Public B final preview - No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 20 Rutgers Prep
DePaul Defeats Wayne Hills 3-2 In Double Overtime Thriller NON-PUBLIC B FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Road warriors: West Orange football captures 1st sectional title with win at Phillipsburg
Heading into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 championship game of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs, the West Orange football team had won all six of its road games this season. In their seventh road game of 2022, the Mountaineers delivered their most impressive performance away from home to...
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
Girls volleyball Top 20, Nov. 11: Postseason frenzy mixes up list ahead of group finals
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament is almost complete. The group finals take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin High School for the final day of this exciting and unpredictable season. Just before that, NJ.com has one more in-season Top 20 ranking. Check it out below.
Boys Soccer: Group 2 final preview — No. 9 Ramsey vs. No. 10 Delran
BOYS SOCCER: Ramsey vs Delran (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) — GROUP 2 FINAL PREVIEW. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
Girls Volleyball: Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, reaches first final - G2 - Semi
Haley Motz, Abby Kim and Annabelle Kuzmin led Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, 25-17, 25-13, in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 2 semifinals in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston (18-7) will face Sparta in the Group 2 final at Franklin on Sunday at 1 p.m. Motz led with nine kills, Kim added...
Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022
The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘working constructively’ with Kyrie Irving, who could remain suspended for entire West Coast road trip
Nets owners Joe and Clara Tsai have met with Kyrie Irving and are “working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education,” but he still could miss the entire upcoming four-game West Coast swing. Meantime, Irving’s teammates say his “spirits are high” as he sits through a...
No. 4 Oak Knoll blanks Kent Place to win North A field hockey title (PHOTOS)
Emma Ramsey led with a hat trick while Lea Good added a goal and two assists as third-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated top-seeded and No. 17-ranked Kent Place, 8-0, in the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll...
Rutgers’ Noah Vedral embraces backup role as yet another learning experience
Rutgers kept Noah Vedral’s hand injury a secret for as long as possible, but nobody tried keeping his career aspirations under wraps. That’s because Rutgers has continually promoted the next great mind in college football since Vedral stepped on the field in Piscataway three years ago. Speaking to...
Foley, Koval lead No. 18 Colts Neck past Pinelands in Group 3 girls volleyball semis
Alex Foley led with 10 kills while Sophia Koval added 20 digs and 21 assists as Colts Neck defeated Pinelands, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, in the semifinal of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 3 state playoffs in Colts Neck. Colts Neck (23-5) advances to the group finals for the first time...
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex beats Hackettstown in NJG2 final for 8th straight title
Gianna Macrino scored three goals while Sophia Sisco struck twice as top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Hackettstown, 7-0, in the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 state playoffs in North Caldwell. West Essex (19-3-1) will face Point Pleasant Boro, No....
Devils’ Akira Schmid carries team to 4-3 win over Senators | 3 takeaways
After Vitek Vanecek exited Thursday’s game vs. Ottawa with an apparent injury in the third period, the 22-year-old Swiss goalie positioned himself between the pipes and recorded seven saves – including five in overtime – to give his team the momentum boost.
Girls cross-country: 2022 Meet of Champions preview & picks
The culmination of the cross-country has arrived with the 2022 Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and runners have worked all season for a chance to compete in the Garden State’s most illustrious meet which will feature NJ’s best.
Football: Weehawken tops Elmwood Park in divisional championship matchup
Bryce Honig rushed for two touchdowns to lead Weehawken to a 21-6 win over Elmwood Park for the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Union division championship in Elmwood Park. Honig ran for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Weehawken (8-1), which is in second place overall in the NJIC.
LeBron James says Nets’ demands of Kyrie Irving are ‘excessive’; Adam Silver says there will be a ‘process before he returns to the floor’
Lakers star LeBron James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver both weighed in on the Kyrie Irving saga on Thursday, with James saying Irving “should be playing” and Silver saying “there will be a ‘process before he returns to the floor.”. James, who won an NBA championship...
