If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.
Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot. Then came 2018 when more than half of the state’s registered voters turned out, nearing presidential level...
Live Texas 2022 Election Results
Election results are in. Find the races that are important to you here. 2022 midterm election results: Key races for governor around the U.S. Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. U.S. House Races - Texas Results. Texas State Senate Results. Texas State House Results. Texas State...
2022 Texas Election: How to watch ballot counting livestreams, track county results
As the votes are counted in Texas for the 2022 General Election, you can watch the process as it happens live. As part of Texas law any "county with a population over 100,000 must establish a video recording system that captures all areas containing voted ballots." The recorded areas must...
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has since downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm – which officially came ashore at 3 a.m. – is moving near the west coast...
Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?
EL PASO, Texas - Four years ago, Beto O’Rourke became the next great hope for the Texas Democratic Party. Starting his senatorial campaign as a little-known congressman from El Paso, he captured lightning in a bottle by barnstorming across the state’s 254 counties on his way to a narrow loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Gov. Greg Abbott not making public appearances prior to election night
Abbott is holding his election night watch party in McAllen. He says he has spent more time in the Rio Grande Valley than any other Texas governor in the state’s history. He believes the Latino vote will help win him a third term in office.
Dallas weather: Freeze warning issued for parts of North Texas Saturday
The temperatures in the 80s we saw earlier this week will seem like a distant memory as temperatures fall across North Texas Friday. Many parts of North Texas will see rain on Friday until the early evening hours. Some areas may see some small hail. Much of the area will...
Sansom Park officer shot during training exercise out of ICU, Johnson County officer on leave
SANSOM PARK, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth police officer is out of intensive care days after she was injured during active shooter training. Sansom Park Officer Lina Mino was shot in the face during last Saturday’s training exercise at an elementary school in Forest Hill. "Officers were participating...
Balance of Power in Texas: Republicans retain control of Texas Legislature
DALLAS - Republicans will retain control of the Texas House with a slightly increased majority. The party will likely control 86 seats when the Texas Legislature begins in January. That’s a net gain of one seat from the last legislative session. Democrat Mihaela Plesa narrowly won the race for...
Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county
Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties. O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5...
