ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.

Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot. Then came 2018 when more than half of the state’s registered voters turned out, nearing presidential level...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Live Texas 2022 Election Results

Election results are in. Find the races that are important to you here. 2022 midterm election results: Key races for governor around the U.S. Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. U.S. House Races - Texas Results. Texas State Senate Results. Texas State House Results. Texas State...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?

EL PASO, Texas - Four years ago, Beto O’Rourke became the next great hope for the Texas Democratic Party. Starting his senatorial campaign as a little-known congressman from El Paso, he captured lightning in a bottle by barnstorming across the state’s 254 counties on his way to a narrow loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county

Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties. O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy