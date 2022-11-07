ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski has a new 'Little Free Library'

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski gets a new upgrade. The new addition is the "Little Free Library". This project was dedicated in memory of a longtime local educator, Deborah (Debbie) Reed Griffith on October 26, the Town of Pulaski said. The library allows...
PULASKI, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Campbell County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Flooring company donates materials to Habitat for Humanity home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Habitat for Humanity home in Lynchburg has new floors after LL Flooring out of Richmond donated more than 1,300 square feet of flooring. LL Flooring's Lay It Forward initiative was behind the effort, and the flooring was installed in one of six of the Habitat for Humanity houses built in a new cul-de-sac in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Enough is Enough: Lynchburg community joins forces to cut crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The string of violence we've seen in the Hill City has some families fearing for their safety on their own doorsteps. However, one community group is working to calm those fears. Enough is enough. That's the message from one community one voice about the string...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Deputies are looking for package thief in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a package stolen from a porch in Henry County, deputies said. Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual and vehicle. The unidentified individual stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Drive, Collinsville, according to deputies. If anyone...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Brandon Atkins resigns from Danville School Board

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years have been challenging for sure, but I believe that Danville Public Schools is on the path to growth. The Board, Superintendent and staff have been a pleasure to work with, and I wish them the best.”
DANVILLE, VA

