Voter turnout dips in Rockford and Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — Voter turnout dipped in both the city and county compared to the last time voters here went to the polls for the midterms. Turnout inside the city of Rockford was less than 42%, compared to nearly 50% in the last midterm in 2018 and nearly 63% in the 2020 presidential election.
Rockford-area election roundup: Here’s a look at results in key local, statewide races
ROCKFORD — Voters across Illinois went to the polls on Tuesday to pick the state’s governor, members of Congress and the state General Assembly, and local offices such as county board. Here’s a look at key contested races for the Rockford-area, including the top-of-ballot statewide races. Results...
Rockford Casino celebrates first year with event that honors veterans and thanks its top customers
ROCKFORD — A year ago today people lined up outside A Hard Rock Opening Act for their first glimpse at a casino that has been decades in the making. Now, 12 months later, the Rockford Casino has generated more than $53.2 million in revenue and $10.8 million in gaming taxes from more than 458,000 admissions at its interim casino at 610 N. Bell School Road.
What is there to do in the Rockford area? Here are 12 ideas for this weekend
ROCKFORD — The weekend is nearly here and we don’t want you sitting at home with nothing to do. Here are a dozen ideas for fun in the Rockford area. You can always find more on our events page. Find crafty gifts for the holidays. Crafters and artists...
Tad More Tailoring in Rockford wants you to look stylish and ‘save the world at the same time’
ROCKFORD — Sarene Alsharif wants you to take a second look at second-hand clothing. Alsharif and her staff at Tad More Tailoring and Alterations are focused on turning old garments into new fashion or sentimental keepsakes, sparing the items from piling up among the millions of pounds of clothing and textiles wasted each year.
Crusader Community Health in Rockford names new chief medical officer
ROCKFORD — Crusader Community Health has named Dr. Gary Fernando as its new chief medical officer. Fernando most recently served as the chairperson of the pediatrics department. He is also a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford. He will step into the role of chief medical officer on Dec. 1.
Freeport man’s traveling plant shop is literally the cat’s meow
FREEPORT — John Miller didn’t set out to be Freeport’s catnip dealer when he started his traveling plant shop, but customers kept bringing their cats back for more. “I’ve made so many cats in this area high it’s unbelievable,” Miller, 70, joked. Miller’s business,...
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
Sundance Short Film Tour is coming to Rockford next month
ROCKFORD — The 2022 Sundance Short Film Tour is coming to the city next month alongside work from local filmmakers. 815horts will be showcasing submissions before the Sundance Short Film Tour on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St. “The city of...
You Gotta Try This: Cookies and ice cream bars at Quixotic Bakery in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Quixotic Bakery. Address: 116 N. Madison St., Rockford. Owner: Judy Johnson. Hours: 11...
