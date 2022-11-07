District didn’t cancel school for Astros’ World Series parade. Then came the threats

Two students were arrested after threatening a Houston-area school district that did not cancel classes for the Houston Astros’ World Series parade, administrators said.

Several school districts in the Houston metro area, including Houston ISD and Fort Bend ISD , canceled school on Monday, Nov. 7, to allow students and faculty to attend the Astros’ victory parade. The parade was expected to be attended by more than 1 million people , KHOU reported.

But the Clear Creek school district, based in League City about 25 miles southeast of Houston, decided against canceling its classes. Instead, students were encouraged to wear their Astros apparel to school.

The district said Sunday it was made aware of social media threats its schools received over the decision to stay open. Schools in the district had extra security Monday due to the threats.

Multiple agencies conducted a joint investigation that led to the arrests of two students , the district announced Monday. They were both charged with making terroristic threats.

One student attends Clear Lake Intermediate School and the other attends Seabrook Intermediate School, KPRC reported.

Their names and ages have not been publicly disclosed.

Clear Creek schools also remained in session after the Astros won their first World Series in 2017, but it did excuse absences of students who attended the parade.