Houston, TX

District didn’t cancel school for Astros’ World Series parade. Then came the threats

By Mike Stunson
 3 days ago

Two students were arrested after threatening a Houston-area school district that did not cancel classes for the Houston Astros’ World Series parade, administrators said.

Several school districts in the Houston metro area, including Houston ISD and Fort Bend ISD , canceled school on Monday, Nov. 7, to allow students and faculty to attend the Astros’ victory parade. The parade was expected to be attended by more than 1 million people , KHOU reported.

But the Clear Creek school district, based in League City about 25 miles southeast of Houston, decided against canceling its classes. Instead, students were encouraged to wear their Astros apparel to school.

The district said Sunday it was made aware of social media threats its schools received over the decision to stay open. Schools in the district had extra security Monday due to the threats.

Multiple agencies conducted a joint investigation that led to the arrests of two students , the district announced Monday. They were both charged with making terroristic threats.

One student attends Clear Lake Intermediate School and the other attends Seabrook Intermediate School, KPRC reported.

Their names and ages have not been publicly disclosed.

Clear Creek schools also remained in session after the Astros won their first World Series in 2017, but it did excuse absences of students who attended the parade.

Comments / 42

Fatima Alhamawi
3d ago

WHY the hell are schools being canceled when these kids are already so far behind??? And for a parade??? Teaching kids to take a day off just because a baseball team wins a GAME is enforcing ignorance and stupidity. Way to go parents for allowing that! #keepyourkidsdumb

Reply(3)
17
Suspekt Zer0
3d ago

They didn't want to miss school to attend the parade, they just wanted to miss school at all costs and this was their brilliant plan to pull it off, which worked great, because now they will miss a lot of school due their poor judgment and where they are going. These kids now at days have a lot access to everything, except common sense.

Reply(1)
6
Barry Jones
3d ago

The district should have just plainly said "SCHOOL WILL NOT BE CANCELED". To hell with mentioning Astros attire. Still no excuse for those two minor kids to put out a threat against the district. They are in a lot of trouble.

Reply(9)
7
 

