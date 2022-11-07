Read full article on original website
Girls Volleyball: Old Bridge notches historic win over Williamstown in Group 4 semis
The historic season rolls on for Old Bridge. After securing their first NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Central Jersey, Group 4 championship, the Knights upended Williamstown in two sets 28-26, 25-21 in the semifinals of the Group 4 tournament on Thursday in Matawan.
No. 1 Freehold Township back on top with victory at State Team Championships
Freehold Township is no stranger to success at the State Team Championships. This is a team that won three consecutive titles from 2017-2019 and just added another one. After finishing as the runner-up last season, the Patriots went back to work and came back even better. Freehold Township, No. 1...
Signing Day, 2022: Where New Jersey’s top baseball seniors are headed to college
The top seniors in New Jersey high school baseball are finally able to make their college commitments official. Along with a host of other sports, Wednesday marked the first day members of the Class of 2023 could signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the collegiate level. The signing period for baseball continues through Aug. 1, 2023.
Ex-Giants linebacker announces retirement
Blake Martinez joined a new team just over a month ago. And now, he’s retiring from football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The linebacker signed for the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4 and then signed to the active roster three days later. Thursday, he posted this to his Instagram:
No. 11 Sparta advances past No. 18 Montville into program’s first Group 2 volleyball final
When Brynn McCurry first started playing volleyball as a freshman at Sparta, she had zero knowledge of the sport whatsoever. Recently, Sparta was watching video from her first ever game as a freshman when McCurry served and ran to the front row to try to hit it because she didn’t know any of the rules.
Texans-Giants injury report: Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger out; Kenny Golladay, Oshane Ximines likely back
The Giants are getting healthy as they push for a playoff spot in their final nine games. Yes, free safety Xavier McKinney is out at least four games — and on the non-football injury list — after hurting his hand in an ATV accident last week, during the bye. That’s an impactful injury.
New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022
Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
I will sue Murphy to stop looming bear hunt in N.J., former top Democrat says
Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak said Thursday he will take Gov. Phil Murphy to court over Murphy’s decision to reinstate a bear hunt in New Jersey. Lesniak, a fellow Democrat who served in the state Legislature for nearly four decades, called Murphy’s decision “arbitrary and unnecessary.”
In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections
While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M
Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
N.J. weather: Nicole remnants to hit state today with up to 50 mph winds, thunderstorms
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to hit New Jersey today with winds gusting up to 50 mph, heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms that could produce weak tornadoes as the now-tropical cyclone merges with another weather system, forecasters say. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for...
Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign
RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
NJ election results: State congressional races by district
Plus, what happened in two special elections for state Senate and Assembly. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are the results for all 12 New Jersey congressional districts — and two races for state Assembly and Senate. The results are provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results...
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
Powerball fever hits New Jersey as jackpot climbs to nearly $2 billion
Monday’s Powerball jackpot prize is worth an estimated $1.9 billion – the largest lottery prize ever offered.
N.J. election 2022: Election results for House, county and local races, school boards
Voters from around the state cast their ballots Tuesday in the general election for the 12 U.S. House seats representing New Jersey, as well as county, local and board of education seats up for election in 2022. For the second year in a row, voters had three ways to vote...
$50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic County, NJ
This past Saturday night's Powerball drawing was very profitable for one player in Atlantic County. The winning ticket reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Saturday, November 5th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
