Journal Review

Local woman pens first book

Julie Jones is the author of the paranormal historical novel, “The Plantation,” a ghostly tale of voodoo and mayhem set in a factual account of the American Civil War. Jones is a local resident, born in Crawfordsville and raised in the woods and waters of Yountsville. When she wasn’t attending school where she was a student of history and English-Lit, she was busy swimming, climbing and horseback riding. She was a spiritually minded girl who lost herself in nature and animals. She took great joy in music and began playing guitar in her first rock band at the age of 16 at the same time she began embracing the concept of natural healing. Books were her constant companion and she soon found herself writing countless songs, poems and short stories.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Kim’s Kakery Bakery & Cafe showcases holiday treats

Larry Foster, owner of Kim’s Kakery, Bakery and Café, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase some of the sweet treats you can order to receive just in time to include in your holiday spread. Kim’s Kakery, Bakery and Café has been in business since January...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Dairy Bar honoring veterans with free milkshakes Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Dairy Association of Indiana, the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers, is handing out free milkshakes to honor U.S. military veterans. The Dairy Bar is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds located at 1202 East...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
COLUMBUS, IN
wrtv.com

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All

KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
KOKOMO, IN
WLKY.com

Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

70-year-old weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month; hopes to inspire others

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – At 70-years-old, Eric Zalas wanted to become stronger version of himself. “I set a challenge for myself. I lifted a little over 13 million pounds in one month,” said Zalas. “I would say in the last week I’ve done about 290,000 pounds. Now, I’d say I’ve toned it down and probably in any given month I’ll do 600,000 [to] 700,000 pounds.”
FISHERS, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Christmas in Pendleton set for Saturday

PENDLETON — Christmas in Pendleton celebation will jumpstart the holiday season in town on Saturday, with many fan-favorite events from years past, including a parade and snowball toss, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. “I feel like it’s all coming along well,” organizer Niki Brown said last week....
PENDLETON, IN
WISH-TV

Holiday Sip n Shop to showcase more than 80 local boutiques, business owners

It’s time to start scratching people off of your holiday shopping list, and events like these are the perfect opportunity to help make this happen. More than 80 local boutiques and business owners will be showcased at an annual Holiday Sip n Shop Boutique event happening in Westfield on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m at the Roundtripper Sports Academy (16708 Southpark Dr, Westfield, IN 46074)/
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel couple gives special gift to city

It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
CARMEL, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

