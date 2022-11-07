Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Local woman pens first book
Julie Jones is the author of the paranormal historical novel, “The Plantation,” a ghostly tale of voodoo and mayhem set in a factual account of the American Civil War. Jones is a local resident, born in Crawfordsville and raised in the woods and waters of Yountsville. When she wasn’t attending school where she was a student of history and English-Lit, she was busy swimming, climbing and horseback riding. She was a spiritually minded girl who lost herself in nature and animals. She took great joy in music and began playing guitar in her first rock band at the age of 16 at the same time she began embracing the concept of natural healing. Books were her constant companion and she soon found herself writing countless songs, poems and short stories.
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
WISH-TV
Kim’s Kakery Bakery & Cafe showcases holiday treats
Larry Foster, owner of Kim’s Kakery, Bakery and Café, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase some of the sweet treats you can order to receive just in time to include in your holiday spread. Kim’s Kakery, Bakery and Café has been in business since January...
WISH-TV
Dairy Bar honoring veterans with free milkshakes Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Dairy Association of Indiana, the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers, is handing out free milkshakes to honor U.S. military veterans. The Dairy Bar is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds located at 1202 East...
korncountry.com
Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
WIBC.com
A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All
KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
WLKY.com
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
WISH-TV
70-year-old weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month; hopes to inspire others
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – At 70-years-old, Eric Zalas wanted to become stronger version of himself. “I set a challenge for myself. I lifted a little over 13 million pounds in one month,” said Zalas. “I would say in the last week I’ve done about 290,000 pounds. Now, I’d say I’ve toned it down and probably in any given month I’ll do 600,000 [to] 700,000 pounds.”
pendletontimespost.com
Christmas in Pendleton set for Saturday
PENDLETON — Christmas in Pendleton celebation will jumpstart the holiday season in town on Saturday, with many fan-favorite events from years past, including a parade and snowball toss, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. “I feel like it’s all coming along well,” organizer Niki Brown said last week....
WISH-TV
Holiday Sip n Shop to showcase more than 80 local boutiques, business owners
It’s time to start scratching people off of your holiday shopping list, and events like these are the perfect opportunity to help make this happen. More than 80 local boutiques and business owners will be showcased at an annual Holiday Sip n Shop Boutique event happening in Westfield on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m at the Roundtripper Sports Academy (16708 Southpark Dr, Westfield, IN 46074)/
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
WISH-TV
Program pairing Warren Central students, dogs returns after pandemic pause
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Away from the Warren Central High School classrooms and central area with other students, teachers and staff, sophomores Ralph Lewis and Haley Collins are the hallway of a building on the east side of the campus. They’re sitting on the floor with a brown mixed-breed dog...
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
Fox 59
1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl
An area paramedic is facing seven counts of child molestation after a 9-year-old told a school teacher that she was inappropriately touched by the man.
