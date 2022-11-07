Julie Jones is the author of the paranormal historical novel, “The Plantation,” a ghostly tale of voodoo and mayhem set in a factual account of the American Civil War. Jones is a local resident, born in Crawfordsville and raised in the woods and waters of Yountsville. When she wasn’t attending school where she was a student of history and English-Lit, she was busy swimming, climbing and horseback riding. She was a spiritually minded girl who lost herself in nature and animals. She took great joy in music and began playing guitar in her first rock band at the age of 16 at the same time she began embracing the concept of natural healing. Books were her constant companion and she soon found herself writing countless songs, poems and short stories.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO