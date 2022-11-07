Using funds received from the One Planet Fund, the Royalton High School YES/Tech Club reconstructed and restored the retaining wall behind the school’s greenhouse and planted a flower bed in front of the wall. YES stands for Youth Eco Solutions, a statewide organization with a mission to empower youth to create solutions to today’s ecological challenges through hands-on action projects. The grant was used to buy materials such as cement...

ROYALTON, MN ・ 16 MINUTES AGO