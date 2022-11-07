ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Key SD lawmakers focus on Family Support 360 issues

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Leaders from an important legislative panel want to quickly put together a workgroup to deal with questions families have raised about a South Dakota program that helps people with physical and mental disabilities live in communities as independently as possible. Representative Chris Karr said a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Food tax amendment explanation released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Attorney General has released a ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure to ban taxes on food and drinks. This comes after the recent Governor race focused on removing the grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem said she would repeal the tax if...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network. Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if reelected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
q957.com

South Dakota Democrats come up short on election night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a bad night for Democrats in the statewide South Dakota elections. Democratic challenger Jamie Smith came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kristi Noem. Smith lost the race for governor by a margin of 63%-34% of the vote. Brian...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D

HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD

