Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota voter turnout not a factor in outcome, expert says
(The Center Square) - Just a little over half of South Dakota's voters turned out to cast their ballot to reelect Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for a second term but one expert believes that voter turnout had little to do with her win. Noem's victory over Democrat Jamie Smith and...
KELOLAND TV
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
KELOLAND TV
Key SD lawmakers focus on Family Support 360 issues
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Leaders from an important legislative panel want to quickly put together a workgroup to deal with questions families have raised about a South Dakota program that helps people with physical and mental disabilities live in communities as independently as possible. Representative Chris Karr said a...
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers
PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
KELOLAND TV
How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
KELOLAND TV
Food tax amendment explanation released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Attorney General has released a ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure to ban taxes on food and drinks. This comes after the recent Governor race focused on removing the grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem said she would repeal the tax if...
Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network. Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if reelected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her...
How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
Kristi Noem grabs decisive win to secure second term
Governor Kristi Noem will serve a second term in Pierre.
q957.com
South Dakota Democrats come up short on election night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a bad night for Democrats in the statewide South Dakota elections. Democratic challenger Jamie Smith came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kristi Noem. Smith lost the race for governor by a margin of 63%-34% of the vote. Brian...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D
HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
dakotanewsnow.com
Embattled South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan defeated Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just one day after appearing in court on charges of sex crimes, state senate candidate Joel Koskan was defeated by incumbent Democratic House lawmaker Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission). According to state law, it was too late for Koskan to be removed from the ballot.
South Dakotans vote against legal marijuana
For the second election in a row, South Dakotans will decide whether marijuana should be legalized in the state.
40% sat out this election in South Dakota
Of the state's 597,073 active voters, 354,256 voted to account for 59.33% of all active voters, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
kelo.com
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
drgnews.com
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kameron Nelson makes LGBTQ history in South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kameron Nelson has made history as the first LGBTQ man ever elected to the South Dakota state legislature and is the first LGBTQ man elected to the state House. According to the Victory Fund, South Dakota is one of just four U.S. states...
Comments / 0