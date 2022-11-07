ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Ector County Library introduces EasySearch

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KylpM_0j22MUXU00
The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St.

The Ector County Library is introducing the all-in-one EasySearch on its website home page.

SirsiDynix’s modern catalog and newly updated discovery layer provides cross platform access, direct connections and finding aides to SirsiDynix Enterprise, physical materials such as books, streaming databases for e-books such as Hoopla and Overdrive, and easy to find links to many other resources.

Users can access EasySearch on smart phones, tablets, laptops and desktops with a couple of clicks.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Local coffee company has big plans, delivers right to you

A local coffee business is starting to become a household name in West Texas. Devoted Grind started business last year, and now it has some big plans for the future. “We do a prayer for all of our customers,” says owner Clarissa Fuentes. The company was started by Fuentes and her friend of more than […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Crime Stoppers Needs Help Identifying Shopping Suspects

MIDLAND – Midland Police need help identifying a suspect who has been accused of stealing from shoppers in the Permian Basin and Big Country. On Wednesday, a picture circulated around social media from Midland Crime Stoppers on one of the suspects. According to the post, the woman in the picture and two others have been targeting shoppers, mainly older women, and stealing their wallets and purchasing gift cards with the victim's credit cards.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market returned to West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market organized by Mad Hustle Events kicked off Saturday morning at the Midland County Horseshoe. Hundreds of people were in attendance at the event this weekend to get their holiday shopping in. Many vendors sold candles, holiday door hangers, clothes, jewelry,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Failure to report: Midland Trinity administrators indicted

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Four Midland Trinity administrators have been indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse, a source close to the case told ABC Big 2 News this morning. The charges stem from a late February arrest.  According to an affidavit, Dean of Students […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander returns home after 3 months in Marines for Bootcamp

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last 13 weeks, Midland’s own Jaden Oertling has been at Marine boot camp in San Diego. But last night he got a break from all that hard work and got a surprise welcome home that left him speechless. “Kinda shocking you know just came...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County crash sends three to hospital

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
High School Football PRO

Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Levelland High School football team will have a game with Monahans High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEVELLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
374
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy