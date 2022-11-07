Ector County Library introduces EasySearch

The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St.

The Ector County Library is introducing the all-in-one EasySearch on its website home page.

SirsiDynix’s modern catalog and newly updated discovery layer provides cross platform access, direct connections and finding aides to SirsiDynix Enterprise, physical materials such as books, streaming databases for e-books such as Hoopla and Overdrive, and easy to find links to many other resources.

Users can access EasySearch on smart phones, tablets, laptops and desktops with a couple of clicks.