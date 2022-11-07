Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Accused of Fleeing Police, Causing Deadly Crash in Taunton Held Without Bail
A man accused of fleeing a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Middleborough, Massachusetts, and then crashing into a car in Taunton, killing the woman behind the wheel, is currently being held without bail, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police say Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, was being targeted...
Medford man held without bail for fatal crash that killed Middleboro mother of two
TAUNTON, Mass. — On Kingman Street in Taunton on Wednesday, the scene of a deadly crash that killed Lori Ann Medeiros, a Middleboro mother of two, Charles Emerson left flowers for a woman he never met. “I’m here to pay respects to the poor lady that got killed here,”...
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
ABC6.com
‘The public deserves it’: District Attorney Quinn urging for reform of Massachusetts’ dangerousness statute
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn wants to see changes within the dangerousness statue in hopes of keeping dangerous criminals off the streets, protecting lives of innocent citizens. “You commit a new crime, it shouldn’t be a kindergarten time-out for 90 days and back...
capecod.com
Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans
ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going off the road and crashing into a house. The collision happened just after noon Thursday on West Road at Chase Lane. Firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the house. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
NECN
16-Year-Old Girl Shot in New Bedford Has Died
A 16-year-old girl who was shot in New Bedford on Saturday night has died, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. The DA said the victim, Anali Farias, arrived at St. Luke's Hospital in the backseat of a car that was apparently hit by gunfire. Shortly before, around 11:30 p.m., police had received several 911 calls about a shooting near Bullard and North Front streets.
capecod.com
Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Provincetown around 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Conwell Street near Harry Kemp Way. The vehicle reportedly then left the scene but located by police a short time later. The pole was completely snapped and officials closed Conwell Street between Harry Kemp Way and Cemetery Road until Eversource could arrive to replace the pole. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
capecod.com
Video report: Woman in custody after man fatally stabbed in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
capecoddaily.com
WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS]
HARWICH, Massachusetts – A Harwich Police Officer alerted responding crews that the outside fire had caught onto the dwelling. A woman and young child were able to evacuate safely. The child was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a police cruiser to keep warm. At around 11:00 p.m. last evening, crews began rapidly responding to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments on John Nelson Way. The first firefighters on scene were able to knock down the exterior flames within a matter of minutes. It was a timely save which held the brunt of the fire damage to an exterior wall. According to Chief Dave LeBlanc of the Harwich Fire Department, the fire was caused by a pizza box sitting on a kitchen stove. The box began smoldering and was removed to the outside of the building. Wind reportedly blew the burning box back against the dwelling, igniting it, as the resident scrambled to find water. There were no injuries to residents and firefighters, and the five other attached apartment units were undamaged. The unit which caught fire was badly damaged on its exterior front wall, displacing the woman and young child until repairs can be made. The quick response of Harwich Police and Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading deeper into the dwelling which included an additional number of occupied apartment units. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Bokani Dyer… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Motor vehicle stop leads to arrest of Hyannis man for multiple warrants and possession of fentanyl
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:46 PM, Officer Chung observed a truck traveling on Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The owner of the truck was known to have several outstanding warrants. As the vehicle turned from Route 28 into the parking lot of the Cape Shores Inn, the male passenger, identified […] The post Motor vehicle stop leads to arrest of Hyannis man for multiple warrants and possession of fentanyl appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Two injured in West Yarmouth crash
WEST YARMOUTH – At about 10:30 Monday morning there was was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Buck Island and Town Brook Roads in West Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
ABC6.com
Missing Fall River teen found, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River teen has been found after being reported missing last week. Fall River police listed 15-year-old Jasaiha Suarez was missing and “endangered” on Nov. 1. No further information was released.
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and dump truck collided in Falmouth about 12:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Crabapples Restaurant. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital to fly that driver to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team and crash reconstruction to investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and heavy delays were likely.
ABC6.com
38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets. There, District Attorney Thomas Quinn said police found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
capecoddaily.com
Fire damages Provincetown guest house
PROVINCETOWN – A fire damaged part of the exterior of a guest house in Provincetown about 8:30 PM Wednesday. The fire at Gabriel’s Guest House at 102 Bradford Street appeared to have started in some trash and caught the outside of the building on fire before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. […] The post Fire damages Provincetown guest house appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Turnto10.com
After 25 years, there will be a new Bristol County Sheriff
(WJAR) — After 25 years as Bristol County Sheriff, Thomas Hodgson was defeated. Early Wednesday morning, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declared victory over the longtime incumbent. The Republican Hodgson conceded overnight to his Democratic challenger. Both candidates had thousands of campaign signs throughout Bristol County and voters at the...
