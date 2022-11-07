ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

7 in running for 4 open Johnson City school board seats

By Jeff Keeling
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City voters will choose at least one new member for the city’s Board of Education Tuesday in a race that features four open seats.

Incumbent Michelle Treece chose not to run for re-election while fellow incumbents Tom Hager, Kathy Hall and Robert Williams are seeking additional terms.

Who’s on the ballot? View sample ballots for the Nov. 8 election in NE Tennessee and SW Virginia

They are joined on the ballot by two former board members, Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece, in the first partisan school board election in Johnson City’s history. Newcomers Sam Pettyjohn and Brian Squirek round out the slate of candidates.

Hager, Williams, Kinnick and Treece are on the ticket as Republicans. Pettyjohn, Hall and Squirek are listed as independents. No candidates in this race have registered as Democrats. Incumbent Michelle Treece chose not to seek reelection after one term.

Hager has been a school board member for close to 40 years. Hall was first elected in 2005 and has served since then, while Williams earned his first term in the 2018 election. All three have raised children who attended the Johnson City schools.

Kinnick served from 2016 to 2020 and ran an unsuccessful reelection bid in 2020. Treece won a close race in 2018 to replace Stacy Torbett, who moved out of the city in the middle of her term. She defeated Herb Greenlee by less than 2 percentage points in that head to head race.

Here’s when polls open & close in different Northeast Tennessee counties

Greenlee was elected to one of three seats in a 2020 race that saw Treece run fifth out of seven candidates and Kinnick sixth. Dr. Ginger Carter and Beth Simpson also gained their first terms in that 2020 race, with Carter capturing the most votes, followed by Greenlee and then Simpson.

The top four vote-getters Tuesday will join Carter, Greenlee and Beth Simpson, whose terms end in 2024, on the seven-member board.

All the current candidates except Squirek attended an Oct. 26 “meet and greet” hosted by the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce. Comments from each of them are in the video accompanying this web story.

WJHL

