Read full article on original website
Related
11 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There were no Massachusetts residents who hit the historic Powerball jackpot on Monday, but there have been many other lottery tickets with six-figure prizes sold at various locations across the state this week. Since Monday, 11 people have hit for lottery prizes worth at least $100,000, including...
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
No jackpot winner, but Mass. players did cash in on the massive Powerball drawing
Massachusetts residents didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, but somebody in Quincy won $1 million and 9 lucky tickets won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerballs drawing. Lottery officials confirmed Monday that one Powerball ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which ran Tuesday, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.
country1025.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Has a Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg? That’s NOT a Typo.
Alright students. This is your final word in the spelling bee. Spell “Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg.” It’s true. Massachusetts has a Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. The pronunciation must sound like a garbage disposal choking on a chicken bone. Here are a bunch of fun facts about Massachusetts that you probably never...
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
WCVB
Powerball drawing mints new millionaire in Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A ticket worth $1 million was sold by a market in Quincy. The record-setting Powerball jackpot was won by a player in California.
WMUR.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Monday drawing
CONCORD, N.H. — One lucky person finally won the Powerball jackpot that topped $2 billion. They did not buy the ticket in New Hampshire, though there was one big win in the Granite State. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Foods Plus on Plaistow Road...
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
Deer crashes are increasing ‘leaps and bounds’ in Massachusetts
Mass. — Deer crashes are increasing ‘leaps and bounds” in Massachusetts, according is AAA Northeast. AAA wants to remind drivers be careful on the roads during peak deer collision season. Last year, between October and December, deer crashes hit a record number of 1,656, according to AAA...
WCVB
Powerball ticket bought in Massachusetts wins $1 million: Here's where it was sold
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one took home the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday night's drawing, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts is still worth quite a bit of money. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Sunday that a ticket purchased in the state won a $1 million prize...
WCVB
50 years of lottery sales in Massachusetts have produced some big winners
BOSTON — It’s been 50 years since the Massachusetts Lottery sold its first ticket. The year was 1972, andseven people won $50,000. Since then, there have been several multi-million-dollar prizes won in the Bay State, according to the lottery. 2017: A Powerball ticket purchased at Pride Station &...
Massachusetts reports 19-year high in deer crashes
tween October and December of 2021, 1,656 crashes involving deer were reported in the state, the highest total since 2002.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you
The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Check those tickets! 6 $50K, 1 $1M Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot rises
BOSTON — There may have been no jackpot winner in Saturday’s record Powerball drawing, but several lottery players in Massachusetts have reasons to wake up happy. The jackpot grew to a world-record $1.9 billion after no one hit the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 and Power Ball 20. But...
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0