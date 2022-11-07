Read full article on original website
Hilary Duff Reacts to Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘My Teenage Self Loved You Deeply’
Hilary Duff shared a touching message on Instagram Saturday evening (Nov. 5), just hours after the announcement that Aaron Carter had died. Over a simple black background, Duff shared this succinct, yet emotional message to her former one-time Lizzie McGuire co-star and fellow tween star:. For Aaron, I'm deeply sorry...
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Selena Gomez Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Allegedly Reacts to Singer Calling Taylor Swift ‘Only Friend in the Industry’
Francia Raísa, the actress who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez as part of a life-saving procedure five years ago, allegedly left a comment under an Instagram post reacting to the "My Mind & Me" singer calling Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry." In her new Apple...
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors. "There was a period of time before...
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Melissa Joan Hart and More Celebrities React to Aaron Carter’s Death
Celebrities are sharing their condolences and favorite memories of Aaron Carter following the singer's death at the age of 34. On Saturday (Nov. 5), police responded to a 911 call regarding a drowning. The call led them to discover Carter unresponsive in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, Calif.
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Kathy Griffin Tweets From Dead Mom’s Account After Elon Musk Bans Her for Mocking Him
Nothing can stop Kathy Griffin from trolling Elon Musk, apparently, not even a Twitter ban. The comedian was permanently banned from her Twitter account, @kathygriffin, on Nov. 6 for "engaging in impersonation," according to Musk. Griffin had been mocking the new Twitter owner by changing her display name to "Elon...
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
Britney Spears Details ‘Scary’ Permanent Nerve Damage, Says Pain Goes Away When She Dances
In a lengthy new Instagram post, Britney Spears revealed the permanent nerve damage she deals with as a performer. "Nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down," she shared in the caption of a video of her dancing.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment
Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
‘The View’s ‘Oscars Slap’ Kids Costume on Halloween Episode Draws Backlash
On Monday's 'The View' episode Oct. 31, the hosts showed off the costume designs of wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer-Kaufman, who was tasked with dressing children in costumes inspired by 2022's "hottest topics." One of those costumes was the infamous "Oscars slap" between Will Smith and Chris Rock that dominated headlines...
Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’
Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said. We will do it...
Evan Peters Cast In Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ After Expressing His Desire To Play Someone ‘Normal’
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has dominated Netflix since its arrival earlier this year. However, star Evan Peters originally wanted to play a "normal" role before signing up for the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy and Peters sat down to detail the...
