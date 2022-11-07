Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
wfmynews2.com
Lanes on US-29 reopen after crash near Hicone Road in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on US-29 near Hicone Road in Guilford County just before 8 a.m. A car going south failed to slow down as a result of slowing traffic on the highway. The car swerved to the left to avoid a...
4 killed, several injured in wrong-way crash on I-85 in North Carolina
Two women and two men were killed in a wrong-way crash Tuesday night on I-85 southbound in Cabarrus County, NC State Highway Patrol said.
Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken. According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
Woman dies after crashing into garbage truck on US 64 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after her car collided with a garbage truck in Davidson County. According to the State Highway Patrol, around 7:30 a.m. there was a crash between a Hyundai sedan and a Best Disposal garbage truck in the area of US 64 and Bowers Road. The Hyundai was going […]
WXII 12
Drive-by shooting injures teenager, one suspect in custody, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drive-by shooting injures one juvenile Wednesday afternoon. Winston-Salem officers were notified of a shooting on Cole Road. A 16-year-old girl was found shot in the foot near the residence. EMS transported her to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation revealed that a sedan was...
Man dies from injuries after Greensboro house fire, family says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A father has died after he and his son were burnt in a house fire in Greensboro. Firefighters were called to the home on Donegal Drive on October 23 about a fire where they found Michael Horlick and his son both suffering from burns. “Be advised the father’s room is burning…and […]
Plea deal reached in 2020 Winston-Salem homicide case
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Lamont Webster plead guilty to second degree murder Thursday for the killing of Marcus Jerome Reid on June 27, 2020. Marcus Reid was a son of Cynthia McClendon and would have celebrated his forty-first birthday on October 30, 2022. Mr. Reid was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
WBTV
2 killed, 7 injured in Kannapolis crash, I-85 reopens after being shut down for hours
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis after a crash left two dead and injured seven others on Tuesday evening, officials said. The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:10 p.m. Officials said the crash was the result...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
WXII 12
Firefighters battling house fire, officials said no one was in the home
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Old Richmond fire department is investigating a fire on 4000 Block of Reid Road. Officials said they received a call at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police told WXII that they did receive two alarms about the fire and that no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
Student arrested in Greensboro, accused of bringing gun to Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was arrested on Thursday and accused of bringing a gun to Dudley High School. Court documents state that 20-year-old Jaelin Malachi Graves has been charged with misdemeanor having a weapon-gun on educational property. He allegedly had a pistol in his work bag. School officials found out about the gun […]
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Man wanted in robbery of Chinese market in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted in connection to the robbery of a Chinese market on Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to Mekong Oriental Market on 3707 West Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a commercial robbery. Investigators say that a man […]
Greensboro police investigating shots fired near Patio Place
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple police are on the scene of a shooting in Greensboro. Officers said it happened near Patio Place off Phillips Avenue around 6:09 p.m. WFMY News 2 crews on the scene said a crime scene van just arrived at the neighborhood. This story is developing. Stay...
1 dies during street race, fiery crash in NC; 3 charged with involuntary manslaughter, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal crash during a street race, according to an Eden Police Department news release. On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 5:27 a.m., the EPD responded to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street when officers were told about a crash. A 2017 Dodge […]
Man arrested, charged after 1 killed, another shot in Kernersville, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims […]
Greensboro dog kennel closed for improvements after failing multiple state inspections
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro dog boarding kennel has temporarily closed following a state inspection. Ruff Housing has the closure posted on the doors at their Battleground Court location. The kennel has also reached out to clients, informing them of the closure and cancelling reservations. A post on the...
