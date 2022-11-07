Our colleague, A Martínez, is in Las Vegas. Hey there, A. Hi, Steve. Yeah, there's still a lot we don't know about the state of the races. Paper ballots are still being counted here. And as of now, Republican Adam Laxalt has a narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. Three out of four House races in Nevada appear to favor Democrats, and the outcome could be heavily swayed by working-class and Latino voters in Clark County. And that's home to the Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of workers were laid off during the pandemic, and many are still without a job. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is here with me in chilly, windy Las Vegas. Deepa, so first, get us up to speed on the latest results out of Nevada. What's still unknown?

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO