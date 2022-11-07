ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wyso.org

Columbus leaders put forward new gun control measures

Columbus leaders proposed new legislation to reduce gun violence in the city on Wednesday. "Today we're fighting back. The time for talk is over. The time for study is over. It is time to act," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The legislation would restrict magazines able to hold 30 or...
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

As ballots are counted in Nevada, working class voters could heavily sway House races

Our colleague, A Martínez, is in Las Vegas. Hey there, A. Hi, Steve. Yeah, there's still a lot we don't know about the state of the races. Paper ballots are still being counted here. And as of now, Republican Adam Laxalt has a narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. Three out of four House races in Nevada appear to favor Democrats, and the outcome could be heavily swayed by working-class and Latino voters in Clark County. And that's home to the Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of workers were laid off during the pandemic, and many are still without a job. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is here with me in chilly, windy Las Vegas. Deepa, so first, get us up to speed on the latest results out of Nevada. What's still unknown?
NEVADA STATE
wyso.org

California voters reject measures to legalize sports betting

SAN FRANCISCO — The defeat of two propositions in California, according to a call by The Associated Press, keeps the largest market in America closed to legal sports betting. The measures would have allowed gambling companies to bring in billions of dollars in revenue, according to some estimates. Proposition...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy