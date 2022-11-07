Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
wyso.org
Republican Mike DeWine wins race for Ohio Governor against Democrat Nan Whaley
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor. The race was called almost immediately after the polls had closed in Ohio. DeWine had 63% of the vote against Whaley’s 37%, according to...
wyso.org
Ohio Democrats win five of 15 Congressional seats, but have a tough night in Statehouse races
While there were lots of reports of long lines, turnout is expected to be around half of Ohio’s 8 million registered voters. And if the more than 180,000 provisional ballots are all counted, it's likely over 289,000 fewer voters cast ballots in 2022 than in the 2018 election. Among...
wyso.org
With control of Congress undecided, Wisconsin demonstrates a divided government
Voters in Wisconsin are keeping Republican Ron Johnson in the Senate and keeping Democrat Tony Evers as governor. This suggests at least some Wisconsin voters split their tickets dramatically. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Evers has battled the entrenched Republican legislature in his state. Ron Johnson said the January 6 attack on...
wyso.org
Columbus leaders put forward new gun control measures
Columbus leaders proposed new legislation to reduce gun violence in the city on Wednesday. "Today we're fighting back. The time for talk is over. The time for study is over. It is time to act," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The legislation would restrict magazines able to hold 30 or...
wyso.org
Josh Shapiro secures Pa. governor's office, beating election-denier Doug Mastriano
Follow live updates and election results here. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro handily won the commonwealth's governorship, besting state Sen. Doug Mastriano, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Shapiro, like many Democrats this cycle, campaigned on protecting the right to an abortion. Both chambers of the Pennsylvania...
wyso.org
Republicans pushed hard for the Latino vote in Nevada and Florida, to mixed results
Let's talk about more - let's talk about the election more now with Maria Urbina, who was an adviser to the late Nevada Senator Harry Reid and now managing director at Indivisible, an organization that tries to elect progressive leaders. Welcome. MARIA URBINA: Thank you so much. Good to be...
wyso.org
As ballots are counted in Nevada, working class voters could heavily sway House races
Our colleague, A Martínez, is in Las Vegas. Hey there, A. Hi, Steve. Yeah, there's still a lot we don't know about the state of the races. Paper ballots are still being counted here. And as of now, Republican Adam Laxalt has a narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. Three out of four House races in Nevada appear to favor Democrats, and the outcome could be heavily swayed by working-class and Latino voters in Clark County. And that's home to the Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of workers were laid off during the pandemic, and many are still without a job. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is here with me in chilly, windy Las Vegas. Deepa, so first, get us up to speed on the latest results out of Nevada. What's still unknown?
wyso.org
California voters reject measures to legalize sports betting
SAN FRANCISCO — The defeat of two propositions in California, according to a call by The Associated Press, keeps the largest market in America closed to legal sports betting. The measures would have allowed gambling companies to bring in billions of dollars in revenue, according to some estimates. Proposition...
wyso.org
Massachusetts companies are turning to 'anaerobic digesters' to dispose of food waste
Massachusetts recently launched a new ban on food waste. Any business that generates more than half a ton per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators, so hospitals, restaurants and colleges need to send their food scraps somewhere else. As WBUR's Barbara Moran reports, a farm-powered, climate-friendly technology is gaining traction as a solution.
Comments / 0