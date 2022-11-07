Report: Former Benton County jail deputy was ‘heavily intoxicated’ at Crystal Bridges wedding

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More details have emerged following the arrest of a former Benton County jail deputy for driving while intoxicated.

Derek Lee Stamps, 34, was driving a “county issued, non-enforcement unmarked vehicle” at the time of his arrest early on the morning of October 31. The Sheriff’s Office released a statement later that day that said Stamps is “no longer employed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.”

A November 7 Bentonville Police Department summary provided more information about Stamps’ activities leading to the arrest. Just after 11 p.m. on October 30, Bentonville PD dispatch was advised that there was a drunk driver reported by a member of Crystal Bridges museum security.

The reporting party described a “heavily intoxicated male who appeared to be getting ready to drive away from the establishment.” The suspect was later identified as Stamps and the report states that he had been a guest at a wedding there.

Bentonville police responded to the scene and were provided a description of Stamps’ vehicle and were informed that he was leaving, heading east on J Street. Police initiated a traffic stop at the Children’s Enrichment Center on Northeast J Street. An officer approached the driver and recognized Stamps.

“I know who you are,” Stamps told the officer, who said he “could smell the odor of intoxicants” in the suspect’s vehicle. When asked if he had been drinking, Stamps initially said no, then changed his story to “only beer.”

The responding officer handed the investigation off in order to avoid a conflict of interest due to a prior work relationship with Stamps. He noted that the suspect’s “behavior was off” and said he appeared lethargic. He also noted slowed and slurred speech.

Stamps agreed to take a field sobriety test, which he “did not satisfactorily complete.” A search of Stamps’ vehicle revealed three pistols, boxes of ammunition, a loaded rifle magazine, a gas mask and his badge.

Once at the Bentonville PD, a breath analysis test provided a final result of .15 BAC. His driver’s license was seized and he was issued an administrative license suspension form.

During an interview, Stamps changed his story from “just having one beer” to “having a little bit of wine.” He was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail on a sober hold.

Investigators spoke to the security guard that reported Stamps and learned that the suspect and “another intoxicated male” engaged in a disturbance in the museum parking lot. The reporting party identified Stamps as “the more intoxicated of the two,” noting that he observed him “stumbling around” on closed-circuit TV cameras and “leaning on other guests to maintain his balance.”

Stamps has a court appearance scheduled for December 6.

