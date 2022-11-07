BRIEF-UK's GMB Union Says Its Members Based At Exxonmobil's Fawley Oil Refinery Voted To Take Strike Action Over Pay

Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Trek Metals Says It Signed Heads Of Agreement With Strike Energy
* STRIKE IS PROPOSING TO DEVELOP MID-WEST GEOTHERMAL POWER PROJECT AND AS PART OF THIS PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Hawsons Iron And Flinders Ports Sign Binding Agreement
* DEAL TO CO-OPERATE ON DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION & OPERATION OF GREENFIELD PORT AT MYPONIE POINT ON SOUTH AUSTRALIA'S EASTERN SPENCER GULF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Yancoal Australia Says 1H Cash Operating Costs Was A$83/Tonne
* TOTAL ROM MINED (100% BASIS) DURING 9 MONTHS TO 30 SEPT WAS 39.0MT. * TOTAL ANNUAL PRODUCTION ACROSS 9 MINES IS ABOUT 70 MILLION TONNES OF ROM COAL AND 55 MILLION TONNES OF SALEABLE COAL. * 1H 2022 CASH OPERATING COSTS WAS A$83/TONNE. * SEES DIESEL PRICE, DEMURRAGE COSTS...
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cyprus's Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. "The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors," a statement from the Commission said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Editing by Louise Heavens)
BRIEF-Frontier Closes C$23 Million Bought Deal Prospectus Offering
* FRONTIER CLOSES C$23 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PROSPECTUS OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Advisor to Brazil's Lula asks U.S. to support postponed IDB election
BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A key advisor to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to the United States asking for its support to postpone the Nov. 20 election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), two sources told Reuters.
GRAPHIC-Take Five: A UK budget and trouble in crypto land
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The long-awaited UK fiscal plan is (almost) here and after the ructions unleashed by September's mini-budget, markets are paying close attention. Chaos reigns in cryptoland as trouble at cryptocurrency exchange FTX resonates, while latest U.S. and China data comes just as hopes of a peak in interest rates grows.
UK external deficit a worry, Italy fiscal plan 'realistic' - S&P
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's external deficit is a worry and there are questions over the country's competitiveness long-term, while the new Italian government's medium-term fiscal plan appears "realistic", senior analysts at S&P Global said on Friday. The ratings agency cut the outlook for Britain's AA credit rating in September to "negative"...
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) -More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources.
India's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership will strengthen region - Yellen
NOIDA, India (Reuters) -India's membership in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will make supply chains resilient between the Asian country and the United States and help the entire region, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.
REFILE-U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Corrects to add dropped word "of" in first paragraph) Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one of the world's key tourism markets.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, in line with Asian peers as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease.
