From NFTs to Tether, FTX users are trying everything they can to get their money off the crypto exchange
FTX users have been desperately trying to get their funds out, including through NFT purchases and Tether withdrawals.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that the crypto exchange was run by a "cabal of roommates" living in The Bahamas.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 builds based on Android 13 in Europe, India and North America
OnePlus has started distributing stable Android 13-based builds globally for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Rolling out as Oxygen OS 13.0, the updates are available for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets sold in Europe, India and North America. OnePlus has announced the rollout of stable OxygenOS...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G now 48 percent off on Amazon
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Cezanne (Zen 3) Radeon Desktop Deal. Announced over a year ago and made available on Amazon on August 5 2021, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor arrived on the market as one of the best solutions for fluid gaming on an iGPU (on lower resolutions and low/medium details in most modern titles, obviously). At launch, it was the fastest 8-core processor with an integrated graphics solution from AMD and even today it remains a smart choice for budget system builders, in part thanks to excellent deals such as Amazon's ongoing 48 percent discount.
notebookcheck.net
Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition teased as a new Special Edition of ZTE's 2022 Android flagship smartphone
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Axon 40 Ultra already has a third-gen UDC screen to grace the most Galaxy S22 Ultra-like smartphone design since the...S22 Ultra. Now, it also has just crossed the final 2022 flagship smartphone milestone with its own super-premium special edition. Its immediate...
Twitter pauses paid verification subscription service
Twitter has paused its blue checkmark service, which allowed subscribers to have verified accounts for a $7.99 monthly fee, after a flood of online prankster used the option to impersonate brands and prominent figures.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateBook 14s 2022 and Watch GT 3 SE debut in Europe
Accessory Alder Lake Business Laptop Smartwatch Ultrabook Touchscreen Wearable. Huawei has started to release the new MateBook 14s 2022 to the European market, starting with the UK. The laptop is a refresh of the original 14s powered by the 12th-gen Core i7-12700H. The OEM touts it as a remote work-ready...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung causes new problems for Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatches with latest software update designed to fix critical issue
Today, Samsung has started distributing a new update for the Galaxy Watch4 series in an attempt to stop bricking units with GVI3. While the company stopped allowing people to download GVI3, it took roughly a month before it did so. In the meantime, any updated Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic that powered off for whatever reason would brick.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung issues stable One UI 5 updates for Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung continues to expand eligibility for its One UI 5 update. Earlier this week, the company released stable One UI 5 builds for the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series, as we discussed at the time. For reference, the company outlined plans to update numerous other models to the Android 13-based update this month, which it confirmed at the start of November.
notebookcheck.net
NIO ET7 is the first Chinese EV to win prestigious German car award as solar-powered Lightyear 0 nabs the innovation prize
While NIO may be gunning for the Tesla Model 2 or Honda's affordable EV plans with a new car brand, its current performance electric sedans like the ET5 and ET7 are rather premium vehicles with the price tag to match. It's precisely in the combined mid-range and luxury car class that NIO ET7 became the first Chinese electric car to win Europe's most prestigious vehicle award, the German Auto Bild magazine's Golden Steering Wheel.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm claims to have passed an important milestone with its mmWave 5G technology
Qualcomm persists in asserting that standalone (SA) mmWave, a sub-type of 5G, is "poised to unlock new capabilities for consumers and enterprises thanks to faster speeds, lower latency and deployment flexibility". However, it still tends to require a number of crutches to work, such as a fall-back on sub-6GHz 5G or even 4G/LTE (i.e. non-standalone (NSA) mmWave 5G).
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi 11A: Design and specifications leak for upcoming budget smartphone
Xiaomi has plenty of unreleased smartphones in the pipeline currently, not least the entire Redmi K60 and Xiaomi 13 series. However, a recent TENAA listing all but confirms the existence of another affordable Redmi smartphone. Certified as ‘22120RN86C’, the handset is believed to be the Redmi 11A, despite the release of the Redmi 10A only earlier this year.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition: Samsung reveals limited edition foldable smartphone with custom design, new accessories and a 'new UX design'
Samsung has announced a new version of the Galaxy Z Flip4. Teased approximately two weeks ago, the new version is a limited edition collaboration with Maison Margiela, a French fashion house. Predictably, Samsung has called the model the 'Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition'. Supposedly 'subversive', Samsung claims that the...
notebookcheck.net
Jlink E27QP4K 27-inch VA 165 Hz gaming monitor has almost everything for $270 USD
Deal | Jlink E27QP4K 27-inch VA 165 Hz gaming monitor has almost everything for $270 USD. The G-Sync-enabled 27-inch Jlink gives the Dell S2721DGF a run for its money in a classic VA vs. IPS option. We've done all the usual measurements to show just exactly what the Jlink can offer and what it's missing.
notebookcheck.net
Google begins issuing refunds for Stadia, says process could take months
Google has started to issue refunds for purchases related to its Stadia game streaming service, which will officially halt in January 2023. While the search giant is avidly working to get refunds rolling, it stated that the process could take until January for some. Business Fail Gaming Internet of Things...
notebookcheck.net
IBM announces 433-qubit quantum processor, Bosch taps IBM's quantum computers in search for alternative EV metals
IBM remains firm at the forefront of the quantum computing race, as the company recently announced that development for the 433-qubit quantum processing unit (QPU) planned for 2022 has been completed. The latest QPU codenamed Osprey integrates 3.4X more qubits compared to the 2021 Eagle model with 127 qubits. For 2023, IBM aims to essentially triple the qubit count once again, with the roadmap showing a Condor 1121-qubit QPU. By 2025, IBM plans to release a QPU with 4158 qubits, and the numbers may increase exponentially achieving tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of qubits towards the end of this decade.
notebookcheck.net
Raspberry Pi CEO teases new products and expects shortage of the popular single-board computer to end next year
Creative tinkerers who like to work with the versatile and usually pretty affordable Raspberry Pi products have been complaining about the very poor availability and the sometimes outrageous prices of the popular single-board computer for more than two years now. As of today, even the smallest 1GB configuration of the Raspberry Pi 4 is selling for more than US$100 on Amazon, but thanks to slowly recovering supply chains, this rather aggravating situation could finally come to an end.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Desktop Dishwasher S1 with smart wash program unveiled
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Desktop Dishwasher S1 is currently crowdfunding in China. The compact gadget can wash five sets of dishes or up to 39 pieces simultaneously. The device can operate at temperatures up to 75 °C (~167 °F), and PTC hot air circulation helps to promote fast drying. According to Xiaomi, the dishwasher provides 99.99% sterilization and can store dishes bacteria-free for up to 96 hours, thanks to UV technology.
notebookcheck.net
Early Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leak suggests Exynos 2300-based Tensor G3, 12 GB RAM, and Android 14
Preliminary details about what could be the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced. Codenamed Shiba and Husky, respectively, these next gen Google Pixel phones are said to be running Android 14 and will be powered by yet another Samsung-Google SoC collaboration codenamed Zuma, which is likely to become the Tensor G3 with the same Exynos 5300 5G modem as the Tensor G2.
