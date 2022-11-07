IBM remains firm at the forefront of the quantum computing race, as the company recently announced that development for the 433-qubit quantum processing unit (QPU) planned for 2022 has been completed. The latest QPU codenamed Osprey integrates 3.4X more qubits compared to the 2021 Eagle model with 127 qubits. For 2023, IBM aims to essentially triple the qubit count once again, with the roadmap showing a Condor 1121-qubit QPU. By 2025, IBM plans to release a QPU with 4158 qubits, and the numbers may increase exponentially achieving tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of qubits towards the end of this decade.

