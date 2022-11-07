Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Centurion Corporation Says Proposed Sale Of Portfolio Of Assets In U.S. Held By Centurion U.S. Student Housing Fund Halted
* PROPOSED SALE OF PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS IN U.S. HELD BY CENTURION U.S. STUDENT HOUSING FUND HALTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
South African assets extend rally in risk-on trade
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand and Johannesburg-listed shares extended gains on Friday, as investors piled into riskier assets on hopes for less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and as China eased some COVID-19 curbs. Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in...
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar extends slide after inflation data knock
NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar fell across the board for a second straight day on Friday, as investors favoured riskier currencies following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data that boosted the case for the Federal Reserve to ease off its hefty interest rate hikes. Friday's dollar weakness was...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, in line with Asian peers as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease. India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange , were up 1.6 at 0148...
kalkinemedia.com
Fed's Daly: inflation report "good news," still resolute on policy
Nov 10 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Thursday said that a slowdown in October in consumer inflation is "good news," but "one month does not a victory make," she said, adding that the Fed will be "resolute" in bringing inflation down to the Fed's 2% goal. (Reporting by Ann Saphir;)
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in just five days
In less than a week, the chance for millions of people to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars will be gone.
kalkinemedia.com
Atlantia buyout bid falls short of 90% threshold
MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A buyout bid launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy's Atlantia has fallen just short of the required 90% threshold for the deal to proceed as the deadline to take up the offer closed on Friday. The bidders, combined under...
kalkinemedia.com
Canada stocks jump nearly 3% as bets for large Fed hike cools
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped almost 3% on Thursday, with technology shares gaining the most in a broad-based rally, after soft U.S. inflation data lifted expectations of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index scaled a two-month high, on...
kalkinemedia.com
MSCI announces changes to China stock indexes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Thursday there will be 69 additions to and seven deletions from its MSCI China A Onshore Index, as well as 34 additions to and 39 deletions from MSCI China All Shares Index. The three largest additions to the China...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-India's Sensex hits record closing high as Fed rate-hike fears ease
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, with the blue-chip S&P BSE Sensex hitting a record closing high on a rally in IT companies and banks, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for a less hawkish Federal Reserve. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.78% at...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Yancoal Australia Says 1H Cash Operating Costs Was A$83/Tonne
* TOTAL ROM MINED (100% BASIS) DURING 9 MONTHS TO 30 SEPT WAS 39.0MT. * TOTAL ANNUAL PRODUCTION ACROSS 9 MINES IS ABOUT 70 MILLION TONNES OF ROM COAL AND 55 MILLION TONNES OF SALEABLE COAL. * 1H 2022 CASH OPERATING COSTS WAS A$83/TONNE. * SEES DIESEL PRICE, DEMURRAGE COSTS...
kalkinemedia.com
CoinShares says has $30.3 million exposure to FTX
LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto asset manager CoinShares has $30.3 million worth of exposure to crypto exchange FTX, CoinShares said in a statement on Thursday. CoinShares said its exposure to FTX includes $3.1 million worth of bitcoin and $1.2 million worth of ether in pending withdrawals requests which were sent before FTX halted customer withdrawals on Nov. 8. Its exposure also includes $25.9 million worth of dollars and the stablecoin USDC, and $110,000 of unspecified "other assets."
kalkinemedia.com
Gold inches lower; set for weekly gain on hopes of less aggressive Fed
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain as data pointed at signs of slowing inflation, lifting hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back on aggressive rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was 0.1% down at $1,751.87 per ounce, as of...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-NMH Reports On Quarter Progress On The Heels Of Commercial Partnership With Panasonic Energy
* NMG REPORTS ON QUARTER PROGRESS ON THE HEELS OF COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH PANASONIC ENERGY AND COMMENCEMENT OF EXPANSION PLANNING, AND APPOINTS STEPHANIE ANDERSON TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - MOU WITH PANASONIC ENERGY TO CONFIRM MULTI-YEAR OFFTAKE AGREEMENT FOR SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF CO'S ACTIVE ANODE...
kalkinemedia.com
SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of technology with its big bets...
kalkinemedia.com
RPT-COLUMN-Fed 'pivot' draws closer, but the word has had its day: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hopes for a Fed "pivot" exploded on Thursday after soft U.S. inflation data sparked one of the biggest rallies in U.S. stocks, bonds and interest rates markets in years. Fine. But while the notion of a potential shift in Federal Reserve policy is perfectly...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Immutable Holdings Announces It Has No Exposure To FTX, Alameda Research Or FTT Token
* IMMUTABLE HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES IT HAS NO EXPOSURE TO FTX, ALAMEDA RESEARCH OR FTT TOKEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Reliance Global Group Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Reliance Global Group Inc is expected to report results on November 15. * The Lakewood New Jersey-based company is expected to report revenue of $5.6 million, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Reliance Global Group Inc is for...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold eyes best week in more than two years on hopes of less aggressive Fed
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday en route to their biggest weekly gain in more than two years as U.S. data pointing to slowing inflation boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow its aggressive rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,761.73 per ounce, as of...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold heads for best week in over 2 years on smaller rate hike hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices were headed for their best week in more than two years after extending gains on Friday as signs of cooling inflation raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might temper its hawkish policy. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,758.30 per ounce by 1244 GMT, after rallying...
Comments / 0