Gold eyes best week since March on hopes of less aggressive Fed
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday, but were set for their biggest weekly gain in more than eight months, as U.S. data pointing to slowing inflation boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow its aggressive rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,752.17 per ounce, as of...
Dollar heads for biggest two-day fall since 2009 as rate outlook shifts
LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar headed for its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years on Friday, as investors piled into riskier assets after a cooler reading of U.S. inflation helped temper expectations for the Federal Reserve to keep raising rates as quickly. Data on Thursday showed consumer inflation rose 7.7%...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, in line with Asian peers as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease. India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange , were up 1.6 at 0148...
UK external deficit a worry, Italy fiscal plan 'realistic' - S&P
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's external deficit is a worry and there are questions over the country's competitiveness long-term, while the new Italian government's medium-term fiscal plan appears "realistic", senior analysts at S&P Global said on Friday. The ratings agency cut the outlook for Britain's AA credit rating in September to "negative"...
FOREX-Dollar extends slide after inflation data knock
NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar fell across the board for a second straight day on Friday, as investors favoured riskier currencies following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data that boosted the case for the Federal Reserve to ease off its hefty interest rate hikes. Friday's dollar weakness was...
India's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership will strengthen region - Yellen
NOIDA, India (Reuters) -India’s membership in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will make supply chains resilient between the Asian country and the United States and help the entire region, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday. Yellen said strong trade and investment, and people-to- people ties make the...
South African assets extend rally in risk-on trade
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand and Johannesburg-listed shares extended gains on Friday, as investors piled into riskier assets on hopes for less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and as China eased some COVID-19 curbs. Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in...
Canada stocks jump nearly 3% as bets for large Fed hike cools
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped almost 3% on Thursday, with technology shares gaining the most in a broad-based rally, after soft U.S. inflation data lifted expectations of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index scaled a two-month high, on...
INDIA STOCKS-India's Sensex hits record closing high as Fed rate-hike fears ease
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, with the blue-chip S&P BSE Sensex hitting a record closing high on a rally in IT companies and banks, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for a less hawkish Federal Reserve. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.78% at...
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) -More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures,...
MSCI announces changes to China stock indexes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Thursday there will be 69 additions to and seven deletions from its MSCI China A Onshore Index, as well as 34 additions to and 39 deletions from MSCI China All Shares Index. The three largest additions to the China...
Gold heads for best week in over 2 years on smaller rate hike hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices were headed for their best week in more than two years after extending gains on Friday as signs of cooling inflation raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might temper its hawkish policy. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,758.30 per ounce by 1244 GMT, after rallying...
U.S. senator urges legislation after FTX collapse
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee chair Debbie Stabenow said on Thursday the U.S. Congress needs to pass legislation in the wake of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. "It is time for Congress to act. The Committee, remains committed to advancing the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act to bring...
GRAPHIC-Take Five: A UK budget and trouble in crypto land
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The long-awaited UK fiscal plan is (almost) here and after the ructions unleashed by September's mini-budget, markets are paying close attention. Chaos reigns in cryptoland as trouble at cryptocurrency exchange FTX resonates, while latest U.S. and China data comes just as hopes of a peak in interest rates grows.
Biden administration closes student loan handout applications after court ruling
The federal government's Student Aid debt forgiveness has ceased accepting applications after a federal judge in Texas deemed the program unconstitutional.
U.S. stops taking student debt relief applications after Trump judge ruling
(Reuters) -The United States government has stopped taking applications for student debt relief, after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan, according to a notice on a government website. A judge in Texas who was appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled on Thursday that Biden's plan...
COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about "very life of the planet"
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Friday, saying the global climate crisis posed an existential threat to the planet and promising that the United States was doing its part to combat it. "The climate crisis is about human security,...
Crypto firm FTX files for U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, CEO exits
LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy proceedings on Friday and Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO, after a rapid liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world. The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions in...
REFILE-U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Corrects to add dropped word "of" in first paragraph) Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one of the world's key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at...
BRIEF-Australia's ACCC Says Federal Court Ordered Smiledirectclub Aus Pty & Smiledirectclub Llc To Pay Penalties Totalling A$3.5 Mln
* FEDERAL COURT ORDERED SMILEDIRECTCLUB AUS PTY & SMILEDIRECTCLUB LLC TO PAY PENALTIES TOTALLING A$3.5 MILLION. * SMILEDIRECTCLUB ADMITTED THAT BETWEEN MAY 2019 AND OCTOBER 2020, IT MADE FALSE OR MISLEADING STATEMENTS TO CONSUMERS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
