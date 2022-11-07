ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: results

LAFC (USA) vs. LD Alajuelense (CRC) Orlando City SC (USA) vs. Tigres UANL (MEX) Philadelphia Union (USA) vs. Alianza FC (SLV) Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs. Real España (HON) Schedule:. Round of 16: March 7-9 (first legs) and March 14-16 (second legs) Quarterfinals: April 4-6 (first legs) and April...
