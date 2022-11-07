Read full article on original website
Man City predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
David de Gea sends message to Man Utd teammates about blockbuster Barcelona tie
David de Gea reacts to Manchester United drawing Barcelona in the Europa League play-off round.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
Gerard Pique explains sudden November retirement
Gerard Pique speaks about his decision to leave Barcelona and retire midway through the season.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolves
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton
Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: results
LAFC (USA) vs. LD Alajuelense (CRC) Orlando City SC (USA) vs. Tigres UANL (MEX) Philadelphia Union (USA) vs. Alianza FC (SLV) Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs. Real España (HON) Schedule:. Round of 16: March 7-9 (first legs) and March 14-16 (second legs) Quarterfinals: April 4-6 (first legs) and April...
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including team news, lineups and prediction
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski makes Poland World Cup roster; Kamil Jozwiak misses out
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski has been named on the Poland roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Swiderski was CLTFC's first-ever Designated Player (DP), signing from Greek side PAOK in January 2022. Alongside his new team as a whole, the 25-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in MLS, scoring...
Verona 0-1 Juventus: Player ratings as Moise Kean strike takes Juve up to third
Moise Kean scored the only goal of the game as Juventus moved up to third in Serie A with victory over Hellas Verona on Thursday night.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz: Player ratings as Militao & Kroos strikes see off minnows
Real Madrid won their final game before the start of the World Cup, beating Cadiz 2-1 on Thursday night.
Lionel Messi: 2022 World Cup will be my last
Lionel Messi confirms the 2022 World Cup will be his last.
Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as United win second-half thriller
Manchester United saw off Aston Villa to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Caoimhin Kelleher breaking Liverpool record
Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Caoimhin Kelleher after the goalkeeper won Liverpool a penalty shoot-out yet again.
How Lionel Messi nearly made Cristiano Ronaldo retire
Lionel Messi winning the 2019 Ballon D'Or made Cristiano Ronaldo consider retiring.
2022 Qatar World Cup - Who could face who after the group stages?
The potential matches nations could play after the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.
Endrick visits European suitors ahead of transfer battle
Endrick has visited a number of European suitors as he prepares to make a decision on his future.
The greatest games in World Cup history
There have been some thrilling matches in World Cups over the years and here are 10 of the greatest.
