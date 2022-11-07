Read full article on original website
Related
Joanna Gaines Says She Lied About Her Middle Name to Avoid Being Bullied at School
Joanna Gaines is opening up about some tough times from her childhood. While promoting her new memoir, The Stories We Tell, the Fixer Upper star, 44, appeared on Today with Hoda Kotb on Tuesday to discuss how she dealt with being bullied as a kid and how she's still processing it today.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey
Justin Theroux is showing his support for his former wife Jennifer Aniston. Aniston spoke out in a candid interview with Allure this week about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility. The Friends star, 53, shared an...
Michael Consuelos Admits He 'Often' Raids Dad Mark's 'Cool Closet' and 'He Always Notices'
Michael jokes in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue that his father always wants him and his brother younger Joaquin "to look like him" Being the child of famous parents undoubtably comes with lots of perks. Michael Consuelos, the son of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, appreciates access to his dad's clothes. "My dad has a cool closet," Michael, 25, says PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue in a portfolio of famous sons. "I often raid my dad's closet — and he always notices. He's like, 'Hey, where's this?' And I'm like, 'Oh,...
Kim Kardashian Says Ripley's Was Not Going to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Until Kris Jenner Called'
During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about how she attend the 2022 Met Gala in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962 when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden. As Kim revealed, she only got to wear it because of her mother's persuasiveness.
Sean Penn's Son Hopper Recalls 'Butting Heads' with His Strict Dad Growing Up: He's 'Lax' Now
Hopper Penn is featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue Sean Penn may be an Oscar-winning actor and director, but to his son Hopper Penn, he was Dad — who occasionally laid down the law. "He was strict, and I was always getting into trouble," recalls Hopper, 29, who is featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue as part of a portfolio on famous sons. "We butted heads for a long time. But it's very lax now. He's chilled out in his older age!" Growing up in Northern California, "it was pretty separate"...
Jeff Bridges Reveals He Worked with a Trainer to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding
"The first goal was how long can I stand up," Jeff Bridges said in a recent interview Jeff Bridges is opening up about a major milestone. In a recent interview with The Independent, the 72-year-old actor discussed the health challenges he faced before he would walk his daughter, Hayley Roselouise Bridges, down the aisle at her wedding in August 2021. Bridges had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and contacted COVID-19 in January 2021. He announced later last year that his cancer is in remission. Before his daughter's wedding, "The first...
Elizabeth Hurley Recalls 'Nightmare' of Working with Matthew Perry amid His Addiction
Elizabeth Hurley and Matthew Perry starred in 2002's Serving Sara, which was shut down for more than two months due to the Friends actor's addiction struggle Elizabeth Hurley says working with Matthew Perry on the 2002 movie Serving Sara was a "nightmare" due to his struggles with addiction. In the wake of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actress, 57, reflected on her time spent with the 53-year-old actor, whose substance abuse problems shut down the film set for more than two months. "I...
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids
In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
Joseph Baena Rarely Asks Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for Acting Advice: 'Want to Figure It Out on My Own'
Joseph Baena's new movie Bully High is now streaming on Tubi Joseph Baena is all about putting in the work himself. Baena, 25, tells PEOPLE that while he does at times turn to his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for advice on his acting career, he remains more interested in making things happen for himself in Hollywood. "The main thing is just the work, putting in the work, putting in the reps," Baena says of advice Schwarzenegger, 75, has provided him about his acting career. "That's the No. 1 thing that...
Sissy Spacek's Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing 'Rough' with Mom's Oscar Growing Up
Schuyler Fisk shares the screen with mom Sissy Spacek in the new film Sam & Kate Schuyler Fisk and mom Sissy Spacek's tight bond was put to good use on their new movie, in which they play a devoted mother-daughter duo. "We definitely know how to press each other's buttons, so that was an asset. We could go there, but it was okay," Fisk, 40, tells PEOPLE of working with Spacek, 72, in Sam & Kate. "We have a lot of trust in our relationship. There was an...
Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Special' First Christmas Gift from Husband: 'That Will Always Stay with Me'
Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas movie Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix Lindsay Lohan cherishes a special Christmas present from husband Bader Shammas. The Falling for Christmas star, 36, revealed to Vogue what financier Shammas got her for their first Christmas together. The couple tied the knot in April. "The most memorable, because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," Lohan said. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me. That will...
People
351K+
Followers
58K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0