ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Turnout lagging in Whatcom County as election deadline looms

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8soJ_0j22HYtL00

A little more than one-third of registered Whatcom County voters had returned their ballots , according to data from the Washington Secretary of State’s Office on Monday morning, Nov. 7.

That likely doesn’t include ballots that were mailed or placed in official drop boxes over the weekend in counties across Washington state, where all voting is by mail.

Ballots are due by a symbolic poll-closing time of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the midterm elections.

Ballots must be postmarked — not simply mailed — by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so voters are advised to use a drop box this close to the deadline.

Anyone can register and vote until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Auditor’s Office, 311 Grand Ave.

Ballots that arrive in the mail on Wednesday and later will be accepted if they have a postmark before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Drop boxes are locked at 8 p.m. Tuesday and the ballots inside will be counted.

At stake in Whatcom County are two ballot measures and seats in Congress and the state Legislature, along with local judges and other local offices.

Initial results should be available by 8:30 Tuesday, and results of the second round of counting will be posted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Auditor’s and the Secretary of State’s websites.

Whatcom County has 156,997 active registered voters , according to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, which conducts elections.

Of the 61,543 ballots that have been returned in Whatcom County, 60,574 have been accepted.

Voters whose ballots were rejected will be contacted and given a chance to fix or “cure” the issue, such as a missing signature or one that doesn’t match the signature that’s on file.

Voters can check the status of their ballots at the website VoteWA.gov.

Currently, the Auditor’s Office cannot receive long-distance calls at its number, 360-778-5102.

Those with questions who aren’t using a local number can email Whatcom County elections officials at elections@co.whatcom.wa.us.

Comments / 0

Related
knkx.org

What motivated these Snohomish County residents to vote in-person

Election officials north of Seattle said there may have been a surge of last-minute voting in this election – especially in-person. At the Snohomish County vote center in Everett on Tuesday, it almost felt like the old days before Washington adopted universal vote-by-mail in 2011. People were depositing ballots...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
thenorthernlight.com

Whatcom County to host Birch Bay meeting to discuss flooding predictions

Whatcom County government and an environmental consulting firm are hosting a community meeting on flood vulnerability and risk assessment 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Birch Bay State Park’s BP Heron Center. The meeting will focus on the Whatcom County Coastal and Riverine Compound Flood Vulnerability and Risk Assessment...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County

(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
137
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy