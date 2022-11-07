ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

These are California’s closest 2022 congressional elections to watch, analysts say

By Gillian Brassil
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

These are election results to watch after polls close in California on Nov. 8 — and likely for weeks to come as the state continues to count votes in tight races for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 2022 midterm elections will determine whether Republicans take control of Congress in 2023 and hand House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the speaker’s gavel. Independent analysts think that is a likely outcome.

There are several elections in California that could contribute to a GOP majority or hold the line for Democrats.

Analysts at election-tracking organizations — including the The Cook Political Report , Inside Elections , Sabato’s Crystal Ball and Elections Daily — place close House districts on a scale from “likely” going for one party to “leans” to “toss-up.” In recent weeks, many analysts have shifted ratings to the right.

Nationwide, experts expect Republican candidates to do well for a number of reasons. The party of the president historically does poorly in midterm elections. President Joe Biden is a Democrat; his less-than-stellar approval rating does not help his party in this year’s midterms.

Republican enthusiasm for voting over economic worries has outpaced Democratic enthusiasm, per polls released the week before the election. Inflation and prices have consistently been top issues for voters.

Consultants also think that noncompetitive races for California Democrats running for statewide office, such as governor or U.S. Senate, will hinder blue turnout.

Still, Democrats have been bolstered by fears over threats to democracy, such as the results of denying presidential election results in 2020, and desire for abortion rights.

Not all analysts agree on which congressional elections could go either way in California. Based on an analysis of four separate organizations’ ratings, here’s what experts are saying about California’s most-watched midterms 24-hours before polls close:

3rd district

Unanimous rating : Likely Republican

Candidates : Veteran Dr. Kermit Jones, Democrat; Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, Republican

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nlj1w_0j22HX0c00
Kevin Kiley, left, and Kermit Jones are running for a California’s 3rd Congressional District seat. Campaign photos

9th district

Most ratings : Leans Democratic

Candidates : Congressman Josh Harder, Democrat; San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti, Republican

13th district

Split rating : Toss-up or leans Republican

Candidates : Farmer John Duarte, Republican; Assemblyman Adam Gray, Democrat

22nd district

Split rating : Toss-up or leans Republican

Candidates : Assemblyman Rudy Salas, Democrat; Congressman David Valadao, Republican

26th district

Most ratings : Likely Democratic

Candidates : Congresswoman Julia Brownley, Democrat; former federal prosecutor Matt Jacobs, Republican

27th district

Most ratings : Leans Republican

Candidates : Congressman Mike Garcia, Republican; former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Democrat

40th district

Unanimous rating : Likely Republican

Candidates : Dr. Asif Mahmood, Democrat; Congresswoman Young Kim, Republican

41st district

Split rating : Likely or leans Republican

Candidates : Congressman Ken Calvert, Republican; former federal prosecutor Will Rollins, Democrat

45th district

Unanimous rating : Leans Republican

Candidates : Small business owner and naval reservist Jay Chen, Democrat; Congresswoman Michelle Steel, Republican

47th district

Most ratings : Leans Democratic

Candidates : Lawyer Scott Baugh, Republican; Congresswoman Katie Porter, Democrat

49th district

Most ratings : Leans Democratic

Candidates : Congressman Mike Levin, Democrat; businessman Brian Maryott, Republican

B David
3d ago

Why would anyone vote Democrat unless you enjoy paying more for the things you buy everyday due yo record inflation, ir if you enjoy paying double every time you tank up, or if you enjoy your child being an expert in critical race theory instead of math, reading, English and science. Then there's that crime thing with violent crime up double digits, illegal immigration at all time highs along with the accidental overdose deaths of our kids but hey, vote Democrat again and I'm sure one of the 87000 new IRS agents who show up to your door to help pay for record deficits will Thsnk You.Go Red Wave!

Mark Malneritch
3d ago

it's amazing to hear all the dem excuses already for losing tomorrow. vote red and don't take for granted

Lick your split ?
3d ago

If you want to see things change for the better, Vote Republican!!

