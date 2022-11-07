Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig
There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Hayman is new mayor in Marysville; Kindsvater out in St. Clair; Repp reelected in PH
A handful of fresh faces will be joining those of a number of incumbents at city council tables in Marysville, St. Clair and Port Huron an on the county board of commissioners following the Nov. 8 election. New mayor in Marysville; Deising loses. In Marysville, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Algonac voters keep Gillis and pick two newcomers
A couple of new faces and a one familiar one will take their places at the Algonac City Council table next week. Incumbent Councilman Rocky Gillis, 43, was reelected to a four-year term while newcomers Dawn Davey, 60, and Ed Carter, 63, bested three other candidates, including Mayor Terry Isaacs Stoneburner, to win seats at the table.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac
The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
New faces on PHASD, Marysville and East China school boards
Three school boards along the St. Clair County coast will have new faces following the Nov. 8 election. In a busy contest, eight candidates competed for two six-year seats on the board of trustees. Voters could vote for as many as two candidates. Incumbent Michael Westrick of Cottrellville Township was...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
A Higher Outlook – USCG – KATMAI BAY
Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the USCG – KATMAI BAY going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Blue Water Beats With Terry Stroh: Guest, Singer-Elizabeth Dewey
Terry Stroh sits down with Port Huron native, Elizabeth Dewey, to talk about getting started in the music industry. Elizabeth discusses her move to Nashville and her dream to break into the music business. The Process of making music and the opportunity to record The song “Red White Blue” which...
