Media Blitz Lights Up Greene Street
Even before the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street reopened yesterday at 7 p.m. for the Speed On The Water “Racing To Rebuild” Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, the street itself was nuts. The street closed at 3:30 p.m.—Powerboat P1/P1 Offshore head Azam Rangoonwala and I literally put up the barriers closing the short block for Duval Street and Ann Street.
Monster Energy Backing Class 1 M CON Racing Team
In a multi-year agreement starting with the Union Internationale Motonautique Class 1 2023 season, Monster Energy will be the title sponsor of the M CON Racing team. The new team, which currently has a Skater Powerboats 438 under construction at the Douglas, Mich., facility, will run as the Monster Energy M CON Racing team. The partnership was announced during a Powerboat P1/P1 Offshore press conference this afternoon in Key West, Fla.
Good Boy Vodka’s Pratt Eager To Race In Key West For First Time In XINSURANCE MTI
He didn’t exactly call it a “dream come true,” but during my interview on Sunday afternoon with Alex Pratt, the beyond charming 28-year-old powerboat enthusiast who splits time between Florida and Michigan and has built an incredibly well-known vodka brand, Good Boy Vodka, which is dedicated to giving back to local animal shelters through its “Every Pour Helps A Pup” campaign, Pratt said he’s looking forward to hitting the course this week to compete against a formidable group of Class 1 offshore racing teams during the American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique Offshore World Championships produced by Race World Offshore and presented by Performance Boat Center in Key West, Fla.
Mercury Racing And Nor-Tech Power Hurricane Ian Relief Effort To $114,983
Though more than 1,400 miles separate Mercury Racing in Fond du Lac, Wis., from Southwest Florida-based Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats, which has facilities in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, the two companies are now intrinsically bonded beyond their business relationship. Their matching funds campaign—each company donated $25,000 in matching funds—for the Cape Coral Caring Center. Combined with more than $50,000 in private donations, that translates to was raised to benefit 32-year-old food pantry.
