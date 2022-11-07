He didn’t exactly call it a “dream come true,” but during my interview on Sunday afternoon with Alex Pratt, the beyond charming 28-year-old powerboat enthusiast who splits time between Florida and Michigan and has built an incredibly well-known vodka brand, Good Boy Vodka, which is dedicated to giving back to local animal shelters through its “Every Pour Helps A Pup” campaign, Pratt said he’s looking forward to hitting the course this week to compete against a formidable group of Class 1 offshore racing teams during the American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique Offshore World Championships produced by Race World Offshore and presented by Performance Boat Center in Key West, Fla.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO