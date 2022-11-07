Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Vilay Sayarath (1973-2022)
Vilay Sayarath, age 49, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Ebied Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Vilay was a trooper with the Ohio State Patrol for 12 years prior to his medical retirement. He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years in the...
thevillagereporter.com
William “Bill” Ruffer (1930-2022)
William R. “Bill” Ruffer, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home after an extended illness. Mr. Ruffer was a 1948 graduate of Ridgeville High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1952, earning his wings in 1954.
thevillagereporter.com
Robert “Bob” Mansfield (1951-2022)
Robert V. “Bob” Mansfield age 71, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice. Bob was born in Wauseon, OH on July 28, 1951 to Edward and Marlene (Sower) Mansfield. On September 25, 1971 he married Kathleen “Kathy” (Short) and she...
thevillagereporter.com
Ralph Garrison (1950-2022)
Ralph E. Garrison, age 71, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born on December 21, 1950 to Robert and Freda (Estepp) Garrison in Tiffin, Ohio. Ralph retired from Bath Local School District after 30 years of service...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Safe Communities Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of Deer
It’s deer season… on Ohio’s roadways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, AAA and the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition are all reminding drivers that November is peak time for deer-related crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving deer...
thevillagereporter.com
Walter “Walt” Worthington (1928-2022)
Walter L. “Walt” Worthington, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan following a brief illness. Walt was a US Navy veteran who proudly served during both World War II and the Korean War. Walt served in the...
thevillagereporter.com
Roselyn “Rosie” Carroll (1930-2022)
Roselyn Grace “Rosie” Carroll, age 92, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on March 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Ilva (Fenicle) Radabaugh. On December 14, 1946 she married Homer Carroll, and he preceded her in death...
thevillagereporter.com
Ilva Bourn (1932-2022)
Ilva Elaine (Peters) Bourn, 90, of Wauseon was united with her Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mrs. Bourn was born on October 12, 1932, in Haskins, Ohio, the seventh of twelve children of the late Cleo and Mary (Mininger) Peters. On August 11, 1950, she married Junior Robert Bourn....
thevillagereporter.com
Roger Johansen (1934-2022)
Roger Perry Johansen, age 87, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 9, 2022 at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon. Roger worked as an estimator for Toledo Edison for many years. Roger was born on November 14, 1934 to the late Kris and Ruth (Perry) Johansen. On...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Former Edon School Building To Be Torn Down
HANDLING COUNTY BUSINESS … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis use official on the record meeting time to sign resolutions and discuss business at the November 7, 2022 regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Just as most of the old memory-filled school buildings, which...
thevillagereporter.com
Steven Allen (1961-2022)
Steven Allen, 61, of Archbold, Ohio passed away at his home on November 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in LaPorte, Indiana, on April 29, 1961 to Seward Allen and Hazel Mann. On May 1, 1981, Steven married Deborah Volkman at St. James Lutheran Church, Archbold, Ohio.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotary Welcomes 56th Member
NEW MEMBER … Shane Hollenbaugh (right), the owner of Three Cord in Archbold recently became Rotary’s newest member. Proposed by Bill Rufenacht he became the club’s 56th member last month — officially becoming an Archbold Rotarian at the club’s meeting on October 14. The week before, Maureen (Mo) Bernath, the director of development at Sauder Village, became the club’s 55th member. She was also proposed by Bill Rufenacht.
thevillagereporter.com
Ronald Puhl (1938-2022)
Ronald W. Puhl, age 84, passed away unexpectedly at his Delta home, Monday afternoon, November 7, 2022. He was born in Toledo on July 11, 1938 to Herman Puhl and Helen (Blizzard) Puhl. Ron graduated from Wauseon High School in 1956 and soon after entered the U.S Army. His working...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Winter Sports Media Day
The Stryker Panthers held its annual Winter Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Panther winter sports athletes to the community. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
Girl Scout Service Unit 131 Holds Second Daddy-Daughter Dance
GUESTS … Dads and their daughters of William’s County gathered together to celebrate their young one at the Girl Scout Service Unit Daddy Daughter Dance on November 5. The dance was held at the Williams County Fair Grounds in the Gillette Building. (PHOTO BY FORREST CHURCH, STAFF) On...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta School Board Member Completes Jail Sentence In Connection With Theft
Delta resident and current school board member Timothy Bower completed a 2-day jail sentence on theft charges. Bower was instructed to report to CCNO on November 4th in order to complete the 2-day sentence. This was in addition to the payment made to Walmart in relation to the theft. Bower...
thevillagereporter.com
Julia Sandoval (1927-2022)
Julia G. Sandoval, 95, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 1, 1927 in Mexico to Jose Maria Garcia and Maria Santos Maldonado. Julia enjoyed needle work and sewing. She loved flowers, going to garage sales and taking the kids...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Fire Department Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation
MONEY FOR MURAL … The Edgerton Firefighters Association received a $2,500 Founders Grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to help get an exterior mural designed by Edgerton native Carl Yarger and painted by Auburn, Indiana native and retired art teacher Amy Buchs. Located on the south side of the Rita’s Family Dining building in Edgerton’s downtown square commercial district, this mural features the village’s name and year it was incorporated. An average of 6,500 cars are estimated to pass through the community daily, which will help showcase this new grand-scale artwork. Pictured left to right presenting the check is Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller to Village of Edgerton Fire Department Chief Scott Blue.
thevillagereporter.com
Man Killed In Accident At Pettisville Grain Company
An accident that took place at the Pettisville Grain Company, located at 18251 County Road DE, has left one man dead. According to a press release put out by Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler, the call was received at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wauseon Fire Department responded...
thevillagereporter.com
November 2022 Election Results
Term Comm 01/01/23 – Jeffrey L. Rupp (R) – 100%. Term Comm 01/01/23 – Scott Haselman (R) – 100%. Term Comm 01/01/23 – No Candidate Filed. Issue 3 – Anthony Wayne Local School District – Property Tax (Renewal – 2.28 Mills, 10 Years, commencing 2023, First Due 2024) Providing For The Emergency Requirements Of The School District. Numbers include votes from Lucas County.
Comments / 0