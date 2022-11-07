MONEY FOR MURAL … The Edgerton Firefighters Association received a $2,500 Founders Grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to help get an exterior mural designed by Edgerton native Carl Yarger and painted by Auburn, Indiana native and retired art teacher Amy Buchs. Located on the south side of the Rita’s Family Dining building in Edgerton’s downtown square commercial district, this mural features the village’s name and year it was incorporated. An average of 6,500 cars are estimated to pass through the community daily, which will help showcase this new grand-scale artwork. Pictured left to right presenting the check is Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller to Village of Edgerton Fire Department Chief Scott Blue.

EDGERTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO