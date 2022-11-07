The federal holiday of Veterans Day, which honors living veterans who served in the military, dates all the way back to 1919. The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO