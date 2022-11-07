ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke wins seventh term in Illinois House

State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, easily won election to her seventh term in the General Assembly Tuesday. Burke, who is also mayor of Evergreen Park, easily beat back Republican challenger David Sheppard, the police chief of Robbins. It was her first contested race since 2012. Complete but...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?

As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hurley fends off Hebein for second straight election

Incumbent state Rep. Fran Hurley (D-35th) was again an easy winner in her race with Republican challenger Herb Hebein, a retired Chicago police officer. They squared off first in 2020. Hebein did improve on his previous showing. In 2020, Hurley received 64 percent of the vote. Tuesday night she only...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cunningham and Flowers post victories

During a campaign that focused on the economy, crime and abortion rights, southwest suburban voters appeared comfortable returning incumbents in two local races. State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-18th) defeated his Republican challenger, Christine Shanahan McGovern. With 98 percent of the suburban votes tabulated Tuesday night, unofficial totals showed Cunningham with a comfortable lead of 53.88% to McGovern’s 46.12%.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Veterans Day: What's Open and Closed, Deals, Soldier Field's Connection to the Holiday and More

The federal holiday of Veterans Day, which honors living veterans who served in the military, dates all the way back to 1919. The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars.”
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Morrison proud of victory but not happy with makeup of Cook County board

Sean Morrison will go back to work on the Cook County Board of Commissioners and continue to work with just one Republican ally. And he’s not happy about that. Morrison was hoping that perhaps a handful of Republicans could knock off some Democrats Tuesday night and give a little more balance to the board.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

