Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Aldermen decline to advance Anjanette Young Ordinance out of City Council committee
"My life will never be the same because of that experience," Anjanette Young told the city council committee.
Ald. Tom Tunney Won't Run for Chicago Mayor, Sources Tell NBC 5
Just hours after Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García announced that he’s throwing his hat into the ring for the Chicago mayoral election, another potential candidate has instead decided to drop out, as retiring 44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney apparently won’t seek the position. Sources close...
Mayoral candidate nabs second endorsement from a major union
With the Chicago Teachers Union already backing him, Chicago Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson has lined up up another major labor union endorsement.
Chicago mayoral election: More opponents for Lightfoot announcing runs
CHICAGO - Guess what? Here comes another election. The field to take on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting more crowded and competitive. Progressive candidate Brandon Johnson scored another major endorsement from organized labor on Wednesday. SEIU Local 73, representing 16,000 Chicago workers, is throwing its support behind Johnson, who...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Burke wins seventh term in Illinois House
State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, easily won election to her seventh term in the General Assembly Tuesday. Burke, who is also mayor of Evergreen Park, easily beat back Republican challenger David Sheppard, the police chief of Robbins. It was her first contested race since 2012. Complete but...
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wins Reelection
Incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won reelection Tuesday after defeating progressive rival Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a historic runoff election.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hurley fends off Hebein for second straight election
Incumbent state Rep. Fran Hurley (D-35th) was again an easy winner in her race with Republican challenger Herb Hebein, a retired Chicago police officer. They squared off first in 2020. Hebein did improve on his previous showing. In 2020, Hurley received 64 percent of the vote. Tuesday night she only...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cunningham and Flowers post victories
During a campaign that focused on the economy, crime and abortion rights, southwest suburban voters appeared comfortable returning incumbents in two local races. State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-18th) defeated his Republican challenger, Christine Shanahan McGovern. With 98 percent of the suburban votes tabulated Tuesday night, unofficial totals showed Cunningham with a comfortable lead of 53.88% to McGovern’s 46.12%.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
Some Voters Weren't Given 2nd Ballot Page in Error at Multiple Chicago Precincts, Officials Say
In an error that was reported at nearly two dozen Chicago precincts, some voters were only given the first of two ballot pages when they went to cast their ballots this Election Day. But the Chicago Board of Elections said voters shouldn't head back to finish their vote. Voters given...
Veterans Day: What's Open and Closed, Deals, Soldier Field's Connection to the Holiday and More
The federal holiday of Veterans Day, which honors living veterans who served in the military, dates all the way back to 1919. The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars.”
Whitney Young Sports Complex Is Still Limiting Public Hours, Locking Out Residents, Park Neighbor Says
WEST LOOP — Whitney Young Magnet High School is still restricting public access to its $4.3 million athletic complex, said a park advocate who wants the Mayor’s Office to intervene. The prestigious public high school unveiled the facility — named after alumna and former first lady Michelle Obama...
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Morrison proud of victory but not happy with makeup of Cook County board
Sean Morrison will go back to work on the Cook County Board of Commissioners and continue to work with just one Republican ally. And he’s not happy about that. Morrison was hoping that perhaps a handful of Republicans could knock off some Democrats Tuesday night and give a little more balance to the board.
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker petitioned to stop closing of Urban Prep campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker is being petitioned to stop the closing of Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The Chicago Board of Education recently revoked the academy's charter, citing what it calls a "mismanagement of money." The all-male charter schools have long been known for a...
