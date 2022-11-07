Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Aaron Rodgers' message after his performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had his worst passer rating of the season and he and the offense failed to complete a scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game with an opportunity to end the Packers' lengthy losing streak. Despite...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
If the Colts Decide to Rebuild, the Bears Should Swoop in
If the Colts decide to rebuild, the Bears should swoop in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the trade deadline, the Bears completed Phase 1 of their full-scale roster reconstruction. They traded away the largest contracts on their roster, dealing Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and Roquan...
Parkins would probably fire Bears coach Matt Eberflus if that's what it took to keep play-caller Luke Getsy
While acknowledging that Bears coach Matt Eberflus has done a “nice job” early in his Chicago tenure, Score afternoon host Danny Parkins would probably fire Eberflus if that’s what it took to keep offensive coordinator Luke Getsy around long term.
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
Charles Oakley: ‘Mike Does Not Want to Be Your Friend, Isiah'
Charles Oakley: 'Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made note of his disapproval of "The Last Dance," a documentary focused on the Bulls and Michael Jordan. In return, Charles Oakley swooped in to discredit Thomas and protect...
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
Five Bears Bold Predictions for Second Half, Including Justin Fields' Rise
Fields' continued rise among five bold predictions for second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first half of the Bears' season had its share of ups and downs. There was the upset of the San Francisco 49ers, the dud against the Washington Commanders, and the three-game hot streak...
