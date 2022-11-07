8 Black-Owned Coffee Shops in Grand Rapids MI

The westside of Michigan’s Grand Rapids is a great place to explore and find new experiences. If you’re like us, you love a good cup of coffee. But what if that cup of coffee came with a side of black-owned business?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best black-owned coffee shops on the westside of Michigan in Grand Rapids!

Whether you’re looking for a place to get some work done, or just want to kick back and relax with a good book, these cafes will deliver.

So what are you waiting for? Tomorrow is National Cappuccino Day , get out there and try these great spots today!

Sip Coffee & Cocktails

806 Alger St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

https://www.sipalgerheights.com/

Local Mocha Coffee

Address: 96 Monroe Center St. NW, Suite #100, Grand Rapids, MI 4950

Phone: (616) 459-0082

http://www.localmocha.biz/

Rising Grinds Café

Address: 1167 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49507

Phone: (616) 427-3900

Temporarily closed

Eden Cafe

Address : 1034 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Phone: (616) 287-4604

Bitter End Coffee House

Address : 752 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Phone: (616) 451-6061

Coffee Roasters

Quazaams Coffee

https://www.quazaamscoffee.com/

The Last Mile Cafe

Phone: (616) 634-8589

https://www.lastmile.cafe/

24K Gold Coffee

https://24kgoldcoffee.com/

Did we miss any? If you have a favorite Black-Owned coffee shop that we missed, let us know in the comments!

