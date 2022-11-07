8 Black-Owned Coffee Shops in Grand Rapids MI
The westside of Michigan’s Grand Rapids is a great place to explore and find new experiences. If you’re like us, you love a good cup of coffee. But what if that cup of coffee came with a side of black-owned business?
We’ve compiled a list of some of the best black-owned coffee shops on the westside of Michigan in Grand Rapids!
Whether you’re looking for a place to get some work done, or just want to kick back and relax with a good book, these cafes will deliver.
So what are you waiting for? Tomorrow is National Cappuccino Day , get out there and try these great spots today!
Sip Coffee & Cocktails
806 Alger St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
https://www.sipalgerheights.com/
Local Mocha Coffee
Address: 96 Monroe Center St. NW, Suite #100, Grand Rapids, MI 4950
Phone: (616) 459-0082
Rising Grinds Café
Address: 1167 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49507
Phone: (616) 427-3900
Temporarily closed
Eden Cafe
Address : 1034 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Phone: (616) 287-4604
Bitter End Coffee House
Address : 752 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Phone: (616) 451-6061
Coffee Roasters
Quazaams Coffee
https://www.quazaamscoffee.com/
The Last Mile Cafe
Phone: (616) 634-8589
24K Gold Coffee
Did we miss any? If you have a favorite Black-Owned coffee shop that we missed, let us know in the comments!
