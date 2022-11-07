ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

921news.com

UNOFFICIAL GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS FOR BATES COUNTY, NOVEMBER 8TH 2022

MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS JUDGES, WESTERN DIST. Shall Judge Karen King Mitchell be retained in office?. Shall Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer be retained in office?. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. Allow the General Assembly to override current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer;...
BATES COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close

NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (11/10)

Phillip Jacob Henderson-Gorham of Raymore, MO was issued a warrant on 11/1/2022 for probation violation. Tony Dewayne of Sedalia, MO was arrested on 11/1/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Devan Kyle Smith of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 11/1/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Ricky...
CLINTON, MO
kmmo.com

OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police

Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Car/Truck/Bike Meet for Kameron Williams

A car/truck/and bike meet for Kameron Williams aka “Hot Wheels” will be held this Sunday, November 13th at the Bates County Fairgrounds from 10-6 pm. There is a $20 admission fee per participating vehicle and they will have a burnout competition with a $10 admission fee. In addition, there will be a live auction and food trucks to keep your engines revving.
BATES COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
northeastnews.net

Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing

Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO

