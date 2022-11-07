Read full article on original website
921news.com
UNOFFICIAL GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS FOR BATES COUNTY, NOVEMBER 8TH 2022
MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS JUDGES, WESTERN DIST. Shall Judge Karen King Mitchell be retained in office?. Shall Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer be retained in office?. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. Allow the General Assembly to override current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer;...
fourstateshomepage.com
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close
NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
Frank White wins reelection, but Jackson County Legislature will look much different
Jackson County, Kansas City voters reelect Frank White as county executive, but there will be six new representatives on the Legislature.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
KYTV
Judge revokes bond for parents charged in death of Benton County, Mo., girl
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The parents of a four-year-old girl killed in Benton County returned to jail after a grand jury indicted the two on first-degree murder charges. A judge revoked their bond on Wednesday. “The Masts were very upset because they had no knowledge that their bonds were revoked,”...
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (11/10)
Phillip Jacob Henderson-Gorham of Raymore, MO was issued a warrant on 11/1/2022 for probation violation. Tony Dewayne of Sedalia, MO was arrested on 11/1/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Devan Kyle Smith of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 11/1/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Ricky...
KCTV 5
Gates Bar-B-Q makes changes after health department finds violations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After multiple critical and non-critical violations were found at the end of last month, the Gates Bar-B-Q location near 32nd and Main was given a clean bill of health during a follow-up inspection. According to public records from the city, an inspection was conducted on...
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
martincitytelegraph.com
Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police
Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
KCTV 5
Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
921news.com
Car/Truck/Bike Meet for Kameron Williams
A car/truck/and bike meet for Kameron Williams aka “Hot Wheels” will be held this Sunday, November 13th at the Bates County Fairgrounds from 10-6 pm. There is a $20 admission fee per participating vehicle and they will have a burnout competition with a $10 admission fee. In addition, there will be a live auction and food trucks to keep your engines revving.
Harrisonville man charged in Olathe bank robbery
A man from Harrisonville, Missouri, is charged with robbing an Olathe, Kansas, bank, and attempting to rob a second branch Monday.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
northeastnews.net
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
