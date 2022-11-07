Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
NFTs, metaverse and crypto trademarks jump to new heights in 2022
2022 has been a year when the number of firms filing NFTs, metaverse-based virtual products & services and cryptocurrencies has increased incredibly. Based on data by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, until the end of October, the number of trademarks filed for digital currencies and related products & services has grown to 4,708, thus, exceeding the number of trademarks filed last year, which was 3547.
NEWSBTC
Best Metaverse Coins to buy for 2023: Gala (GALA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
GALA (GALA) Gala is a top-performing metaverse platform that offers a marketplace for music, NFTs, games, and more. Gala token can be used for a variety of use cases and can be earned by people who power the network through nodes. With a circulating supply of 6.98 billion, and a total supply of 35 billion, the price is bouncing between 3.5 cents and 4.5 cents. The Gala Games site has over 1 million active users per month and continues to scale upwards with its development of new games and new partners. Owners of Gala token can enjoy the upside if it continues to scale.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Japanese Banking Giant’s Subsidiary To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Trading In 2023: Report
Laser Digital, the recently-launched cryptocurrency subsidiary of Nomura, Japan’s largest brokerage and investment bank, plans to significantly increase its staff to boost its suite of offerings, per a report from Blockworks. Plans include the launch of a cryptocurrency trading platform for institutional clients in 2023. The unit intends to...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million
(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Three Things Must Happen for Crypto To Reach Mass Adoption
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says that three vital things must take place to make the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies a reality. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, O’Leary first sets his sights on a need to improve crypto wallets, calling the existing ones hard to use.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
cryptoglobe.com
BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps
Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
NASDAQ
SEC Chair Gensler slams "non-compliant" crypto industry amid FTX turmoil- CNBC
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Crypto investors need better protection in a space that is "significantly non-compliant" despite clear regulations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said in an interview to CNBC on Thursday. "The runway is running out. Investors around the globe are getting hurt," he said while...
decrypt.co
Crypto Platforms Use 'Toxic Combination' of Trading User Funds Without Disclosure: SEC Chair Gary Gensler
"When markets turned on them, it appears that a lot of customers lost money," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday morning. FTX was operating with a “toxic combination” of factors that would lead to investors getting hurt, the chairman of the U.S. securities regulator has said. Speaking...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Its SAFU Fund To $1B Amid Price Swings
Recently, the crypto market has gotten into a tight tunnel as prices keep decreasing. Most crypto assets are moving to the south with little or no break. The bears are becoming too intense, and tension keeps increasing in the market. The fluctuations have triggered the leading crypto exchange Binance, to...
todaynftnews.com
Wuhan drops NFTs from its metaverse plan during ongoing regulatory uncertainty
Wuhan has excluded its plans regarding NFTs during the expanding regulatory uncertainty about Web3 and crypto technologies in China. Post the pandemic, Wuhan, for the very first time, shared its plans to support NFTs and metaverse with a vision of enhancing its suffering economy, as the city was the epicenter of coronavirus.
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, advocated for a new NFT standard
In the recently held Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Portugal, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, Jack Lu, laid emphasis on promoting a new NFT standard that would implement royalties at a hard, technological level. Lu released a statement regarding the same that addressed...
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC, Marketnode, UOB to Work on Digital Issuance of Wealth Products
HSBC is pleased to partner with Marketnode, a SGX Group and Temasek joint venture and digital markets infrastructure operator, and UOB in order “to pilot fully digital issuance of wealth management products as part of a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-led collaboration on asset tokenisation, Project Guardian.”. Announced by...
Ars Technica
America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US
As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
todaynftnews.com
Russian central bank recommends NFT & smart contract regulation
In a new consultative report, Russia’s chief financial regulator said that the country might establish even more elaborated rules for taxing utility tokens and digital securities though it so far has enough regulatory environment for the establishment of a lawful digital assets market. According to the report, just like...
CNBC
Binance's rescue of FTX shows no crypto company is 'too big to fail,' experts say
Despite FTX being the fourth-biggest crypto exchange, the company wasn't immune from the downturn in digital assets. "It shows that no one is too big to fail," said Pascal Gauthier, CEO of crypto wallet firm Ledger. "FTX seemed untouchable." Economists say crypto is not yet of a "systemic" scale where...
