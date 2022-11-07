GALA (GALA) Gala is a top-performing metaverse platform that offers a marketplace for music, NFTs, games, and more. Gala token can be used for a variety of use cases and can be earned by people who power the network through nodes. With a circulating supply of 6.98 billion, and a total supply of 35 billion, the price is bouncing between 3.5 cents and 4.5 cents. The Gala Games site has over 1 million active users per month and continues to scale upwards with its development of new games and new partners. Owners of Gala token can enjoy the upside if it continues to scale.

4 HOURS AGO