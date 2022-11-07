ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, MO

Car/Truck/Bike Meet for Kameron Williams

A car/truck/and bike meet for Kameron Williams aka “Hot Wheels” will be held this Sunday, November 13th at the Bates County Fairgrounds from 10-6 pm. There is a $20 admission fee per participating vehicle and they will have a burnout competition with a $10 admission fee. In addition, there will be a live auction and food trucks to keep your engines revving.
BATES COUNTY, MO
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood Drive

WILLING AND ACTIVE BLOOD DONORS WIDENS. Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood emergency in 75 days;. 4th blood emergency in 2022. KANSAS CITY – Community Blood Center (CBC) announced another blood emergency today, their second in 75 days and 4th in 2022, as the region’s blood supply is once again at a 1-2 day supply. “It isn’t that folks are not donating blood,” explains Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center, “but that there is a small group of loyal blood donors who are representing the entire community and shouldering the burden for all.” Despite new and innovative strategies to encourage the scheduling of more community blood drives, to inspire new and youth donors, and to regain lapsed blood donors, the gap between what hospital patients need and the available blood supply is growing.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
River Room Still Open For Business

Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Police officers help save life of infant girl in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday, and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department says Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to a scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing

Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
KANSAS CITY, MO

