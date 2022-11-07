Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
921news.com
Car/Truck/Bike Meet for Kameron Williams
A car/truck/and bike meet for Kameron Williams aka “Hot Wheels” will be held this Sunday, November 13th at the Bates County Fairgrounds from 10-6 pm. There is a $20 admission fee per participating vehicle and they will have a burnout competition with a $10 admission fee. In addition, there will be a live auction and food trucks to keep your engines revving.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
Children's Mercy doctor explains reasons for RSV spike in KC area
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases continue to rise in the Kansas City area, according to a doctor with Children's Mercy Hospital. There were 325 patients who tested positive last week.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
921news.com
Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood Drive
WILLING AND ACTIVE BLOOD DONORS WIDENS. Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood emergency in 75 days;. 4th blood emergency in 2022. KANSAS CITY – Community Blood Center (CBC) announced another blood emergency today, their second in 75 days and 4th in 2022, as the region’s blood supply is once again at a 1-2 day supply. “It isn’t that folks are not donating blood,” explains Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center, “but that there is a small group of loyal blood donors who are representing the entire community and shouldering the burden for all.” Despite new and innovative strategies to encourage the scheduling of more community blood drives, to inspire new and youth donors, and to regain lapsed blood donors, the gap between what hospital patients need and the available blood supply is growing.
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
This Missouri City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Harrisonville man charged in Olathe bank robbery
A man from Harrisonville, Missouri, is charged with robbing an Olathe, Kansas, bank, and attempting to rob a second branch Monday.
fortscott.biz
River Room Still Open For Business
Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department locate find missing woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police officers help save life of infant girl in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday, and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department says Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to a scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
northeastnews.net
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
Comments / 0