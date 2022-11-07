ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Free Mi Wha Lee Memorial Sanctuary Organ Recital features Jens Korndörfer

Haddonfield United Methodist Church is proud to present concert organist Dr. Jens Korndörfer for this year’s Mi Wha Lee Memorial Organ Recital. Korndörfer has performed extensively across North America, Europe, and Asia, and his repertoire extends from the Renaissance era to the present day. Currently, Korndörfer is the Director of Worship and the Arts and Organist at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Georgia.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Come on in: Township hosts historic house tour

The township will celebrate its history on Dec. 10 with four hours of holiday-themed house tours beginning at 3 p.m. Businesses will host open houses as well as live music and other activities for patrons at about 2 p.m. The tours will be hosted by Farm House Design, a business that specializes in rustic home decor, and sponsored by Jeff Downs, an employment lawyer with his own firm.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved

Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
trentondaily.com

People for Animals to Offer Free Vaccination and Microchip Clinic

For so many of us, our animals are like family. They bring joy to our lives with friendly faces and the unconditional love that only a pet can provide. Now, you can show some love back by getting your four-legged friend vaccinated and microchipped at the upcoming clinic in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD

NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Borough to sell rain barrels to residents at a discount

Haddonfield residents have one day to purchase and pick up 55-gallon rain barrels at a steep discount, thanks to negotiations between the borough and the Haddonfield Environmental Commission. Normally priced at $150 or more, the 36-by-24 inch barrels will be sold for $50 at the Public Works Complex on Dec....
HADDONFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

The Happiest Place On Earth Is Coming To Trenton, NJ

This is always one of the biggest events in the area, especially for Disney fans!. The Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton is home to so many different events like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, Hot Wheels monster truck show, Jojo Siwa even came and performed. Now, a staple to...
TRENTON, NJ
phl17.com

New all-day brunch spot just opened in Haddonfield, NJ

Cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, Brussel toast — sounds delish right!? Well those are just some of the yummy menu items at an all new brunch spot in Haddonfield, New Jersey. PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live at Café Lift to show us what’s on the menu! You can find out more information on Cafe Lift.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Important water safety update for Central NJ residents

Residents in Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, Lawrence and Trenton continue to express concern and ask questions about the quality of their tap water after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection initiated direct operational oversight at Trenton Water Works last month. The action was taken after years of contamination problems at...
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Here are the Election Day 2022 results affecting Monmouth and Ocean County races

The polls have closed and the votes have and are continuing to be counted from Election Day 2022. Here are the preliminary rolling results of the local elections and elections that have local connections stemming from ongoing tallies from the New Jersey Division of Elections, Monmouth County Clerk's/Elections Offices, and the Ocean County Clerk's/Elections Offices.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

