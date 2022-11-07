Read full article on original website
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Allaire Community Farm In Wall, NJ Set A Record Perfect For The Holiday Season
According to NJ1015.com, the Jersey Shore is about to be part of another world record. Could it be the world's longest boardwalk? Or what about the world's largest slice of pizza?! How cool would that be!. But these guesses are not even close. This new record is being set at...
thesunpapers.com
Free Mi Wha Lee Memorial Sanctuary Organ Recital features Jens Korndörfer
Haddonfield United Methodist Church is proud to present concert organist Dr. Jens Korndörfer for this year’s Mi Wha Lee Memorial Organ Recital. Korndörfer has performed extensively across North America, Europe, and Asia, and his repertoire extends from the Renaissance era to the present day. Currently, Korndörfer is the Director of Worship and the Arts and Organist at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Georgia.
thesunpapers.com
Come on in: Township hosts historic house tour
The township will celebrate its history on Dec. 10 with four hours of holiday-themed house tours beginning at 3 p.m. Businesses will host open houses as well as live music and other activities for patrons at about 2 p.m. The tours will be hosted by Farm House Design, a business that specializes in rustic home decor, and sponsored by Jeff Downs, an employment lawyer with his own firm.
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved
Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
trentondaily.com
People for Animals to Offer Free Vaccination and Microchip Clinic
For so many of us, our animals are like family. They bring joy to our lives with friendly faces and the unconditional love that only a pet can provide. Now, you can show some love back by getting your four-legged friend vaccinated and microchipped at the upcoming clinic in Trenton.
Heartfelt homecoming: Philadelphia woman returns to alma mater to become president
Kristie Hughes Dugan is going back to her high school 30 years later...not as a student, but as the president!
Why No One Wants This $65,000 House in Southern New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
Historic Galloway, NJ, Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
ocnjsentinel.com
Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD
NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
thesunpapers.com
Borough to sell rain barrels to residents at a discount
Haddonfield residents have one day to purchase and pick up 55-gallon rain barrels at a steep discount, thanks to negotiations between the borough and the Haddonfield Environmental Commission. Normally priced at $150 or more, the 36-by-24 inch barrels will be sold for $50 at the Public Works Complex on Dec....
The Happiest Place On Earth Is Coming To Trenton, NJ
This is always one of the biggest events in the area, especially for Disney fans!. The Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton is home to so many different events like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, Hot Wheels monster truck show, Jojo Siwa even came and performed. Now, a staple to...
phl17.com
New all-day brunch spot just opened in Haddonfield, NJ
Cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, Brussel toast — sounds delish right!? Well those are just some of the yummy menu items at an all new brunch spot in Haddonfield, New Jersey. PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live at Café Lift to show us what’s on the menu! You can find out more information on Cafe Lift.
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
Important water safety update for Central NJ residents
Residents in Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, Lawrence and Trenton continue to express concern and ask questions about the quality of their tap water after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection initiated direct operational oversight at Trenton Water Works last month. The action was taken after years of contamination problems at...
Here are the Election Day 2022 results affecting Monmouth and Ocean County races
The polls have closed and the votes have and are continuing to be counted from Election Day 2022. Here are the preliminary rolling results of the local elections and elections that have local connections stemming from ongoing tallies from the New Jersey Division of Elections, Monmouth County Clerk's/Elections Offices, and the Ocean County Clerk's/Elections Offices.
Haddonfield, NJ’s Jay West Bridal Shop is Out of Business After 54 Years
A South Jersey institution in bridal gowns, prom gowns, and special occasion dresses has gone away for good, and I'm heartbroken. Jay West, located at the corner of Kings Highway and Haddon Ave. in Haddonfield is no longer in business. The shock settled into me this past weekend during a...
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
