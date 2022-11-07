With Shades of Difference, one observer’s good words about both candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney

Read full article on original website
AFC-OK Congratulates Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent-Elect Ryan Walters on Campaign Victories
Oklahoma City — The American Federation for Children, the nation’s voice for educational choice, has congratulated Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters on their election victories. American Federation for Children-Oklahoma Senior Advisor Jennifer Carter released the following statement last night (Tuesday, November 8) on...
In Oklahoma City's House District 87, for Ellyn Hefner
Ellyn Hefner, the Democratic nominee in House District 87, was described recently in supportive literature as "a disability rights champion, having dedicated almost twenty years to helping families like her own find resources and support. "Ellyn experienced the devastating shortcomings of the developmental disability service system firsthand with her youngest...
Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
Oklahoma Children’s Theatre names Michael Myers as Executive Director
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Children’s Theatre Board of Directors has appointed Michael Myers as the organization’s new Executive Director. “Michael has the experience and enthusiasm necessary to see Oklahoma Children’s Theatre into its next chapter and we’re thrilled to welcome him as the organization’s new leader,” the Theatre’s President of the Board, Wesley Burt said.
