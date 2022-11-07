Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Kryptomon and Unstoppable Domains collaborate to provide a new experience
Kryptomon and Unstoppable Domains collaborate to make web3 gaming more accessible. The collaboration enables the users to log in with their existing domains into the KryptoTeam marketplace to build their credentials around their current identities. The users will also have access to some exclusive advantages. The latest collaboration in the...
todaynftnews.com
Forbes partners with Sandbox to further embrace Metaverse
In partnership with Sandbox, Forbes members will receive a wearable NFT as their entrance ticket to the metaverse. To find various destinations on the metaverse property, members can embark on an enjoyable and challenging quest. No stranger to the metaverse, Forbes is embracing Web3 even more by hosting a first-of-its-kind...
todaynftnews.com
The Sandbox and LINE Studio Collaborate to develop a K-Verse
Cindy Lee, CEO of The Sandbox Korea, says, “The Association with LINE Studio. will enable the users to experience and encounter new opportunities to meet beloved games and characters globally. The Sandbox, User-generated crypto and blockchain games, has recently announced its partnership with the LINE Studio, a casual game...
todaynftnews.com
Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands, announces its decentralized plans to honour royalties
The Chairman of Animoca Brands, via Twitter, announces its plan to inculcate NFT agreements to protect royalties. The NFT agreements would make buyers liable to pay NFT royalties to the creators. Through this agreement, the creators would have the right to enforce legal actions against individuals who do not comply...
todaynftnews.com
Timex’s Creation of “Race Against Timex” in Fortnite Renders it the official timekeeper of the Metaverse
According to Shari Fabiani, (Senior Vice President of Brand )Timex is playing with the idea of time and fusing analogue technology with a digital environment within one of the most well-known multiplayer online games, Fortnite. The most popular watch company in the US turns time into a game and becomes...
todaynftnews.com
Yuga Labs proposes NFT royalties model, criticizes OpenSea’s recent stance
Founders of Yuga Labs have supported NFT creator royalties and criticized marketplaces that are against royalties. A community-governed allowlist model has been proposed by Yuga Labs to enable creators to decide marketplaces for secondary sales of their non-fungible tokens. Beeple, Bobby “Bobby Hundreds” Kim and pseudonymous Betty from Deadfellaz are...
todaynftnews.com
Meta files metaverse trademark applications for augmented & virtual reality
Meta has filed four trademarks on November 3. Meta plans to offer virtual and augmented reality hardware, wearable and more. NFTs, metaverse and crypto trademarks have spiked tremendously in 2022. And it has happened again! More trademarks have been filed! According to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, Meta Platforms has filed...
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Lists AD in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AD on its platform in the Main Zone and the AD/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-11-06 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit AD for trading at 2022-11-05 14:00 (UTC) Withdrawals for AD...
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Lists Creta (CRETA) in Its Main & Metaverse Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CRETA on its platform in the Main zone and the CRETA/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-11-07 11:00 (UTC). Users can deposit CRETA for trading at 2022-11-06 7:00(UTC). Withdrawals for CRETA are...
todaynftnews.com
Bandit Network joins Unstoppable Domains to release “Minter SBT”
Bandit Network has added support for Unstoppable Web3 domains, allowing UDfam to use their digital identities and effortlessly log in the Bandit Network. Also, an Unstoppable Domain can be availed absolutely free by anyone in the Bandit community. Bandit Network has also released their much expected “Minter SBT,” a Soul...
todaynftnews.com
FTX confirms it will sell to competitor Binance amid worries over Liquidity at crypto exchange
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, and FTX was valued at $32 billion at the beginning of this year. Financial details of the purchase were not made public, despite the fact that FTX US, a separate division of FTX, was not a part of it. The merger, which...
todaynftnews.com
Katla & Hendrikka launches NFT Collection for Ocean Regeneration
The latest update is the Brand Katla, a sustainable and made-to-order womenswear team that has teamed up with the Icelandic artist Hendrikka Waage for a new NFT collection called ‘Wonderful Beings’ for ocean regeneration. The unique identity of this collection is that the collection contains 10,000 unique artworks...
todaynftnews.com
Rolls Royce sells six brand-new Phantom Series II and matching NFTs and raised $1 M for charity
In a recent announcement, it has been revealed that the leading premium car manufacturing company, Rolls Royce, has confirmed that the six brand-new Phantom Series II have found new owners in the Middle East. Moreover, the cars will be coming with a matching Non-Fungible Token (NFT). What’s there to lay...
todaynftnews.com
Malta Gaming Authority is setting regulations for NFTs in the gambling sector
In a recent announcement, it was disclosed that the Malta Gaming Authority is planning to set up some rules and regulations considering the forthcoming innovations in the gambling sector. This has come amid the revelation that the gaming industry is all set to go through drastic alterations in the next decade.
todaynftnews.com
Q+A Interview with Theresia Le Battistini, CEO and Founder of Fashion League
Please give us some background on Fashion League and what makes it unique. As the first fashion world simulation mobile game using blockchain technology, our game is helping to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through our diversity-focused foundations. Fashion League is where gamers, crypto enthusiasts, and brands can unite and together build a thriving metaverse centered around fashion and design.
todaynftnews.com
Line introduces NFT marketplace on DOSI, its NFT platform
Earlier, LineNext released DOSI’s beta version. Line Next is determined to develop and grow the worldwide NFT ecosystem. DOSI provides an all-roundNFT ecosystem that enables users to enjoy the NFT experience at its best. LineNext, Line’s NFT unit, has released a C2C or consumer-to-consumer market on DOSI, an NFT...
Comments / 0