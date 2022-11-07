Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Window broken on car at Eureka auto dealership
A window was shattered on a car that was for sale at Scoreboard Automotive, 1375 W. Fifth St., in Eureka. The cost to repair the window was estimated at $300, Eureka Police reported. The front driver-side window on the 2015 Dodge Challenger was shattered between 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and...
Foolish Thieves Steal Most Recognizable Car in St. Louis
As slick as this paint job is, the victim says it wasn't worth risking his life
myleaderpaper.com
Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site
Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
KMOV
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
KMOV
14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
myleaderpaper.com
At least one horse dies in Fenton-area barn fire
At least one horse died after a fire destroyed a barn this morning, Nov. 10, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton, Saline Valley Fire Protection District Chief Bob Dunn said. Saline Valley Fire was called at 12:52 a.m. about a fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, 310 Fiedler Lane. Firefighters...
Barn fire in Fenton, Mo. Thursday morning
Another early Thursday morning fire heavily damaged a horse barn at the Sugar Creek Ranch south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.
KMOV
1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Several St. Louis restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants across the City of St. Louis early Wednesday morning. This time, the suspects targeted Vicia, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Five Guys and a few other popular restaurants. The first incident was reported at around 12:10 a.m. at Sunny’s Cantina,...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
Sullivan Independent News
Altercation Leads To Shots Fired In Sullivan
Sullivan Police are investigating a physical altercation that is alleged to have included shots being fired from a .22 caliber gun Saturday, October 29, at 11:51 p.m. Police responded to South Olive Street following a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and suspicious activity taking place. Officers arrived to...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash near Ware
A Hillsboro woman was injured Sunday morning, Nov. 6, in a one-car accident on Hwy. Y west of Russell Road just southeast of Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:50 a.m., Linda K. Davis, 69, was driving east in a 2012 Ford Fusion when she traveled off the south side of the road, striking a tree, the report said.
KMOV
Clayton wine store owner says priest returned thousands of dollars of wine on behalf of accused thief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action. “It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with...
Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters
It must be the most St. Louis crime ever to be committed
mymoinfo.com
Cedar Hill man injured in two-vehicle crash on US 67 near Festus
A Cedar Hill man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by 43-year-old Timothy Minton of Park Hills and a 2011 Harley Davidson Tri Glide driven by 81-year-old Leonard Ellia of Cedar Hill was driving southbound on US 67 north of I-55. Minton was in lane 1 while Ellia was in lane 2. Ellia reportedly was unable to see a vehicle in front of him due to the glare of the sun and swerved to the opposite lane to avoid a collision, but ended up striking the rear of Minton’s car. Ellia was ejected from the bike and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. Minton was not injured in the crash.
Hazelwood homeowner frustrated over muddy mess on street
A Hazelwood homeowner has been dealing with a muddy mess on his street every time it downpours.
wmix94.com
Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
