Harwich, MA

nbcboston.com

Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed in Taunton Crash

The life of a Middleboro woman who friends described as a loving mother, wife and successful businesswoman ended in tragedy when the car she was in was struck by another driver, a suspected drug dealer who authorities say was fleeing police at the time of the crash. Lori Medeiros, 54,...
TAUNTON, MA
nbcboston.com

16-Year-Old Girl Shot in New Bedford Has Died

A 16-year-old girl who was shot in New Bedford on Saturday night has died, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. The DA said the victim, Anali Farias, arrived at St. Luke's Hospital in the backseat of a car that was apparently hit by gunfire. Shortly before, around 11:30 p.m., police had received several 911 calls about a shooting near Bullard and North Front streets.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton

Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

After 25 years, there will be a new Bristol County Sheriff

(WJAR) — After 25 years as Bristol County Sheriff, Thomas Hodgson was defeated. Early Wednesday morning, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declared victory over the longtime incumbent. The Republican Hodgson conceded overnight to his Democratic challenger. Both candidates had thousands of campaign signs throughout Bristol County and voters at the...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Brockton police investigating fatal crash inside plaza parking lot

BOSTON — Police were investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred at a Brockton shopping plaza around sunset on Friday. The crash left a 21-year-old dead and another person injured, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 580...
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA

